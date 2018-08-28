Democrats’ ‘corruption’: Letters to the editor for Aug. 28, 2018

Nunes exposes Democrats’ ‘corruption’
While California has traditionally voted Democrat, I am looking forward to a big shift in the coming elections. I am hopeful the people of California are tired of the status quo. I hope they want a better California. I hope their eyes have been opened to the damage caused this once beautiful and proud state by liberal control.
I credit Devin Nunes with exposing the unbelievable corruption within the Democrat party. Hillary Clinton tops the list. It seems the trait “honesty” is not in her DNA. Right behind her, in a close race for corruptive behavior, is Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Lois Lerner, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and this list continues. All need to be indicted. It’s so easy to see. Maybe when Mueller finally runs into a corner, he will have to come out from hiding behind his ridiculous smoke screen and pay the fiddler for his part for crimes committed while under his watch in the FBI.
Thank you Congressman Devin Nunes. Your perseverance is appreciated. What would we have done without you? Vote right! Vote red! Vote Republican!
Linda Lafferty, Visalia
Chinatown’s former glory recalled
I wish to thank Mr. Raul Pickett for his excellent article in the Fresno Bee’s Valley Voices (Aug. 11) regarding Chinatown’s rich history and its slow decline to what it is today. Like Mr. Pickett, I too remember the color and vitality of the mixed cultures existing together in an area not much larger than a four-block square. I actually lived in Chinatown from birth to age 7. I remember walking to Lincoln Elementary School, passing through the well-established businesses and residences. I also remember watching the various ethnic groups going through their annual ceremonies, delighting the locals who lined the streets. Chinatown was truly a “melting pot” the likes of which we may never see again. Hopefully, City leaders will take a closer look at what Chinatown once was and find a way to build on the vestiges of what remains. Those of us who view our Fresno community with a sense of pride would like to include not only a revitalized downtown, but also a revitalized Chinatown. I don’t think you can have one without the other. Remember, when that high-speed train comes through Fresno, the commuters will be looking on both sides of the tracks.
Morris Martinez, Fresno
Republicans in Congress ‘wimps’
Congressional Republicans continue to turn a blind eye to the egregious conduct of their president and remain spineless wimps who live in mortal fear of alienating “the base.” That base, however, is comprised of less than 40 percent of our citizens; the remaining majority is weary of the embarrassment and loss of stature our country has suffered as a result of this presidency. How can anyone listen to this man’s hate-filled, narcissistic speeches, vile and divisive language, and constant lies, and not acknowledge that he is a psychologically damaged and repugnant individual unfit to serve as president? His relentless attacks against the media are dangerous and promote violence; responsibility for the resulting bloodshed will accrue equally to Trump and the Republican legislators who have failed miserably in their constitutional obligation as overseers of the executive branch.
Conversely, we should be eternally grateful to individuals such as Gen. (Jim) Mattis, (National Intelligence) Director (Dan) Coats, and (FBI) Director (Christopher) Wray, who endure the burden of serving in this administration in order to protect our country from Donald Trump. The American people are indebted to these patriots for faithfully fulfilling their oath to serve our country, even though they now do so under an unprincipled and unworthy leader.
Marti Nicely, Fresno
Need to wait for Mueller’s report
In response to Victor Hanson’s recent article regarding (Robert) Mueller’s investigation into President Trump’s collusion with the Russians: He seems to have forgotten that Ken Starr spent two-and-a-half years investigating President Clinton, which started with an Arkansas land deal and finished up with the president lying about consensual sex with an intern. Victor Hanson, and most people, don’t know whether Mueller has any evidence that President Trump colluded with the Russians. What we do know is many people in Trump’s transition team have been charged with lying to the FBI, worked with Russian oligarchs in the Ukraine, hid money in offshore accounts and evaded taxes. President Trump lied on Air Force One saying that his son’s meeting in Trump Tower was about Russian adoptions; he dictated the letter to Hope Hicks, then when the truth came out, he had to recant that story. We do know that his attorney general lied under oath to the Senate that he had ever met with Russians. Maybe Mueller still has to interview members of the Trump family; we know he hasn't interviewed President Trump yet. Obviously Victor Hanson and Devin Nunes would like the investigation to be over with.
Peter Openshaw, Madera
