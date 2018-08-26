Rehire Nunes? Letters to the editor for Aug. 26, 2018

Grow vegetables in road medians
Had this thought of utilizing medians for growing vegetables for the needy. Looked it up, and its being done! May not have been original, but I think its a good thought. We have little water, and we use a bunch of it on ornamentals. Why not grow food with it instead. I inter-plant tomatoes, squash, onions, etc. in the flower beds. I have both with the same water. Why not the city? Easier to see the stop sign over a tomato plant than a stupid tree. Volunteers would have to plant them, cause if we wanted the homeless to do it, they would leave ... Wow! This may work!
Bill Hoffrage, Madera
“Rehire” Nunes? Job interview needed
No one gets a job offer without an interview by the employer, regardless of their resume. Devin Nunes is seeking to be rehired as the representative of the residents of congressional District 22 to represent their interests in how the collective assets of the United States are managed. However, he appears to believe that, as the incumbent, he no longer needs to interview for the job. I would say that belief is mistaken. No one gets a pass on this, and Devin Nunes should not get a pass on participating in an interview for the job of congressional representative. This interview would take the form of a public debate between the incumbent, Devin Nunes, and the other person applying for the job, Andrew Janz. Andrew Janz has repeatedly expressed the willingness to participate in this “job interview” because he feels that it is important for the citizens to select the best candidate for the job. Devin Nunes has, so far, avoided expressing any such willingness to participate. The residents of CA-22 deserve an opportunity to “interview” the two candidates in the public forum of a debate, and more than that, we demand it.
Stuart McFeeters, Fresno
On top-secret security clearances
What is all that nonsense the leftist ‘know-it-all’ talking heads are talking about? President Trump is not violating anybody’s rights and is not against their free speech. In my opinion, anybody leaving government positions who had any kind of security clearance, that privilege (not right) has to be taken away. They have still their First Amendment rights and can say what they want (even unacceptable insults), but they no longer can receive and distribute government secret information. It does not make any sense for these people to have security clearance, no matter who they are. We have enough stolen information leaked and do not need to have formerly trusted government employees to help that along. Anyway, if absolutely necessary, security clearance can be temporarily reinstated. All those ‘”talking heads” accusing President Trump of being a “dictator” have actually no idea what dictators are really all about (otherwise the Democrats turned Socialists would have to revise their idiotic viewpoints).
Helga Weber, Oakhurst
Forest management, climate change
At this month’s Valley Air District governing board meeting, there was considerable disagreement about the relative roles that forest management practices and rising temperatures have played in the wildfires whose smoke has been fouling our air.
I reminded the members that Cal Fire Deputy Chief McClean has said, “It is our changing climate that is leading to more severe and destructive fires.” Supervisor Steve Worthley expressed his passion for improving the way we manage our forests. Dr. Alex Sherriffs said "the two gorillas in the room" are climate change and forest management problems, and we must acknowledge and work together to resolve both of them.
I hope the governing board will give both forest management and climate change the attention and resources they deserve.
Connie Young, Fresno
Cops needed for camp cleanup
After reading the article in The Bee (Aug. 19), it is truly unfortunate that a council person who used to be a police officer has quickly forgotten that a majority of his job dealt with quality-of-life issues rather than criminal activity. Landlord and tenant disputes, runaway juveniles, suicidal persons, etc. are not crimes, but officers deal with those issues on a daily basis.
The officers on the task force are there to protect the sanitation workers and provide the homeless with a card offering help. The article was correct in all the facts related to the homeless task force and it’s mission.
The sanitation crews clean up tons of garbage and human waste left by encampments and it’s a seven-day-a-week job. Police are there to protect the crews from angry homeless people, collect hypodermic needles and weapons, and hand out the cards with information to provide assistance. Taking away the police officers would put sanitation crews at risk and deny homeless people with valuable information. I wonder if homeless encampments sprang up on City Council members (Esmeralda) Soria and (Oliver) Baines front yards with trash and the stench of urine and feces, who would they call?
Rebecca Boston, Madera
