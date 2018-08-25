Aretha Frankin recalled | Letters to the editor for Aug. 25, 2018

She’s voting for Janz this time
In response to Celeste Wheeler letter (Aug. 13), “Reasons I cannot support Devin Nunes.” He does not support Social Security, Medicare/Affordable Care Act/Health Care for All, sensible gun control, climate science, separation of church & state, LGBTQ rights, ending Citizen's United, reduced student loan debt, ACLU, abortion rights. We do not know his stance on the separation of children from their immigrant parents because he has not made a statement. He has not held a town hall meeting for his constituents since 2010; instead he is campaigning for Republicans in other states, and he has found time to visit Azerbaijan near Russia. Is this more collusion with Russia so he can further support Mr. Trump? These are all issues that are important to me. I am a constituent of Congressional District 22 and I will vote for Andrew Janz to represent my interests in Washington, D.C.
Evelyn Howard, Clovis
Aretha Franklin truly a natural woman
Although Aretha Franklin is best remembered for singing “R-e-s-p-e-c-t,” another song to me has the greatest impact. It was part of a duet in the play “Beehive.” Candice Bergen sang it in an episode of “Murphy Brown.” When she sang it at an awards show, the songwriter Carole King was singing along to it in the audience. When a song has been used in many mediums as this one has, it is touching. That song will inspire generations to come as it already does. She was a natural woman and will be missed.
Martin Martinez, Fresno
Governing: like running auto-parts store
As it is, President Trump is running things as if he bought the business, not won an election. As far as he is concerned, anything that limits his ability to run things the way he wants to run them is wrong. He feels, I believe, that he has years of doing what needs to be done to get the operation running “profitably.” And those who elected him felt that the business wasn’t running the way they wanted, and they wanted new leadership to get things “fixed.” As to those who are in government now, he expects loyalty, just as any new CEO would expect. As far as he is concerned, it is like an auto parts store that was Big O’s, and now is Big T’s. If you want to keep your job, you find out what the new owner wants, and then you do that. If you don’t like it, then quit and work somewhere else, but if you want to keep working at Big T’s then you do what Big T wants. End of story.
Phil Stultz, Coarsegold
A great way to get elected
Almost daily, The Bee features a news story or an article critical of congressman Devin Nunes. All of which makes me strongly suspect that come election time, The Bee will endorse the other guy.
Good! This will almost certainly ensure the congressman’s re-election.
Fred Wrazel, Fresno
