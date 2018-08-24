Free press and The Fresno Bee | Letters to the editor for Aug. 24, 2018

Free press precious, worth protecting
I just finished reading your editorial about the president’s comments concerning the press. A free press is something precious that we need to protect. Thanks for the article and the spirit with which it was written.
Frances Smith, Fresno
Not fake, but not without faults
If the McClatchy organization wants be to characterized as “fake news,” go ahead. Yes, President Trump has promulgated many major media outlets as “fake news,” i.e. CNN, MSNBC, N.Y. Times, Washington Post, etc. But I don’t think I see where he has classified any of the approximately 31 newspapers (five in CA) owned by the McClatchy Co. with the epithet of “fake news” organizations. Feeling ostracized, are you, Mr. Kevin McClatchy?
It’s not that today’s news outlets are “fake news”, but their reporting is far from complete and balanced or with much truth sequestered to make you think otherwise. If you read or listen to (only) any of the above mentioned “fake news” communications, a person would think that America is in the perils of collapsing into ruination.
What about some of the great things that have happened in the past year and a half? The Bee could be given some credit for two articles (this month by The Orange County Register & Jay Ambrose) that were sensible and unbiased in how the stories were authored. I had to check the front of the paper to see if I possibly had received the wrong newspaper.
The Bee definitely has its faults of only giving a one-sided perspective of the regurgitated news from any of the above “incomplete truth and biased news” publications.
Robert Virden, Sanger
Nunes gives personal touch
I had written a letter to Devin Nunes regarding our district. I received a call back within days. The person who called was Mr. Nunes’ secretary, and she said Devin wanted me to call you and thank me for my letter and if I had any more questions or concerns, to give him a call. I also got a follow-up letter (that) if I should have any concerns to call the office. For someone as busy as him, I wasn’t really expecting much. I really appreciated he personally read my letter and answered.
Diana Cox, Clovis
Get facts and report them
“Reasonable Bounds...” What an incredibly insipid statement. The writers of the recent’s editorial: “not the enemy of the people ...” clearly exemplify that these leftist rhetoricians are doing absolutely nothing to illustrate what President Trump said, but merely to apply stupidity and hate at every opportunity. “FAKE NEWS is the enemy of the people” was what President Trump said. And the rhetorical opinion piece is a perfect example of fake news. Get the facts ... report the facts ... get off your high horses and see reality for what it is. Report. Do not just blather ... which is what The Bee is famous for.
Kevin Jonas, Oakhurst
