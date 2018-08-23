No military parde needed | Letters to the editor, Aug. 23, 2018

Skip the parade, meet basic needs
I am writing to ask President Trump to defer plans for a military parade until our nation has addressed more pressing issues. I know that $100 million is not a lot for someone of your wealth and grandeur, but for most of us in America, that money would go a long way in solving some of the problems we are facing. It could help fix our polluted water supplies, or fund park we need for our children. It could pay for training some teachers, or a job program for recent veterans (or maybe an artificial limb or two). Yes, we need a strong defense to protect our way of life, but don't you think that a military parade is gilding the lily? Don't you think taxpayers already recognize we have a great military, since we are spending almost a trillion dollars on them? But perhaps it is not the people of our great country who are in need of validation. In closing, Mr. President, please consider this humble request for a little assistance with our failing infrastructure. Your parade represents the tax contributions of a lot of Americans who need medicines more than pageantry.
Richard Moore, Fresno
Editor’s note: Citing cost, President Trump last week canceled the parade, which was being planned for Veterans Day.
Thanks Bee for court fight
Thank you, Fresno Bee, for making sure the worker’s compensation trial for the Fresno County jail inmates injured in the explosion at the Sheriff’s Foundation shooting range is open to the press and the public.
Ruth E. Ratzlaff, Fresno
Behavior, language are dangerous
I am in full agreement with the editorial in The Bee on the dangerous behavior and language of the current president. He has disgraced the dignity of the office of the president of the United States. I have seen a lot in my life, but never have I seen (or unfortunately heard) such demeaning language from a president. His behavior is not only an insult to America, it is a clear and present danger to our system of government. I am 72 years old, a veteran, a retired teacher, a parent, a grandparent and a member of the clergy. I’m also a Democrat, but I have many Republican friends who are horrified by his behavior, so political party has nothing to do with this. I am concerned with the mental health of this country under this person. My faith tells me that darkness will never overcome the light, therefore I know we will survive this. We have never lived up to the ideals set forth in the Declaration of Independence, but we have been trying for over 200 years. He doesn’t even try.
Rev. Steve Skiffington, Coarsegold
Free press precious, worth protecting
I just finished reading your editorial about the president’s comments concerning the press. A free press is something precious that we need to protect. Thanks for the article and the spirit with which it was written.
Frances Smith, Fresno
