Nunes and gas tax | Letters to the editor, Aug. 22, 2018

Gas tax and Nunes don’t really mix
Devin Nunes is running for re-election in TV ads calling for “No on 6,” a ballot proposition that would repeal the 12 cents-per-gallon tax on gasoline approved by the state Legislature. It’s totally a California issue and has nothing to do with Congress or Nunes’ job. It’s his way of arousing his admirers and changing the subject of being a house boy for Trump. If the tax is rejected, our roads suffer and oil companies can manipulate gas prices to erase that 12-cent saving in no time at all.
Donald R. Slinkard, Fresno
A lot of hot air, but no fire seen
The Fresno Bee, like 90-plus percent of the MSM and Democrat Party, appears to have firmly placed itself in opposition to President Donald Trump. Being part of a free press entitles The Fresno Bee to investigate the news as they wish. You say “they strive to report local news fairly and accurately.” Except for Rep. Devin Nunes, I would not argue the point.
Rep. Nunes appears to have earned The Bee’s animus by exposing the corruption and conspiracy at the highest levels of the previous administration (including collusion with foreign actors – Christopher Steele and the Russians) by leaking a fraudulent dossier in order to deny Donald Trump the election. The highest levels of the DOJ, CIA, and FBI have all been shown to be liars and leakers.
Using confidential documents, FBI Director James Comey engineered the appointment of his good friend, Robert Mueller, despite his obvious conflict of interest. Contrary to FBI rules, no crime was identified to be investigated.
After a year’s search using a long driftnet, Robert Mueller has only managed to land a few bait fish.
“The Russian Hoax,” by Gregg Jarrett minutely analyzes government corruption that The Fresno Bee and MSM have managed to largely ignore while concentrating on ethereal Trump-Russia collusion foe .
Donna M. Andrews, Madera
McClintock doesn’t know trees
I am contacting you today regarding your article ‘”alifornia has enough water to fight fires. The problem is overgrown forests, McClintock says.”
Rep. McClintock has been in office 10-plus years and he has done nothing to address the complex issue of forest management. His denial of anthropogenic climate change is truly frightening; maybe he hasn’t considered that we had overgrown forests 25 years ago yet our largest, deadliest fires have been in the past five.
Tom McClintock’s voting record in Congress does not reflect someone who is ready to allocate the necessary resources the Forest Service needs to address the myriad of issues facing it, including grazing, selective logging, fire management, and funding for local jobs in fuels reduction. McClintock knows that there is no market for the scrap and brush that needs to be taken out, his ideas and proposals are not based on science and will harm the health of our forests even more.
Luckily, voters in District 4 have a choice by electing Jessica Morse, who understands that a science-based approach is required for 21st century forest management. Vote for Jessica Morse in November!
Kriszti Mendonca, Oakhurst
Need to know ends when duty is done
Halfway through my service as a United States naval officer, I was given a top secret security clearance. In 1966 I left active service and, although never notified, I assumed that my top secret security clearance was canceled. Why? Because any security clearance is based on a “need to know” and I no longer had that need in my civilian work. John Brennan and all other former government workers no longer have a need to know, so they should no longer have their government security clearances. If their civilian work requires a clearance, their company needs to apply for it.
Rev. Roger Minassian, Fresno
Comments