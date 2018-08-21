Mosquito control | Letters to the editor, Aug. 21, 2018

Just get rid of the mosquitoes
I called the Clovis Mosquito Abatement office this week to seek help in the control of mosquitoes in my neighborhood, which are vicious biters and keep some residents almost housebound. What I got was a lecture on how small the new mosquito is (do I need to know this?), what color it is (or this?), where they bite you (I know), that they bite you repeatedly (I know!), and was told all the abatement office could do was send someone to my home to inspect it for breeding areas. What good is a mosquito abatement office if they don’t do anything except advise citizens how to prevent breeding areas? I think we’re in a losing battle, people. In Clovis, mosquitoes win!
Mary Clark, Clovis
Why does Nunes attack messenger?
I find it extremely telling that the current (and almost unicorn rare) radio ad on local radio supporting Devin Nunes is one in which his minions (approved by him) attack not Andrew Janz, but the Fresno Bee.
The Bee, while known to lean one way politically more than the other, tends to provide op-ed space for both sides with a few degrees of separation within.
And it regularly backs up its investigative reporting with sources and citations as is generally required of journalistic publications.
The very fact that the Nunes radio ad currently in play attacks The Bee as “fake news” that slings false accusations and misleading info while not providing any sources or citations for its own grandstanding is indicative of a campaign in freefall and disarray.
Just as telling is the fact that Nunes and his staff would rather go toe to toe with The Bee instead of Andrew Janz.
Nunes has made a career lately of not publicly speaking with his constituents or allowing the press access. But his aversion to the name Andrew Janz speaks to just how close this race has become.
Better the dog whistle than the collar, eh Devin?
Joel Dyer, Fresno
Trump did not mean The Bee is fake
Your recent editorial that included the phrase “We are Americans” misses the point entirely. The Bee seems to have extended President Trump’s assertion that “Fake News” is the enemy of the American people to apply to all media. I saw him make the statement and concluded that he was referring to those who peddle in “Fake News” only. It seems that The Bee may be designating itself as “Fake News,” but Trump did not refer to all American media. Perhaps The Bee believes, based on its editorial decisions, that it is “Fake News,” but Trump didn’t say that, and I don’t believe that. I sometimes disagree with The Bee and its writers (Marek Warzawski can attest to that), but that doesn’t mean I, or President Trump, regard The Bee as “Fake News.” Your editorial appeared to me to be an effort on The Bee’s part to convince people that don’t need convincing that The Bee is not “Fake News.” The editorial told me more about how The Bee regards itself than how it comes across to this reader.
Kim Kruser, Clovis
On lying and America’s debt
If President Trump truly wants to “drain the swamp,” I suggest he issue an executive order requiring the immediate termination and deportation of any federal employee caught lying. President Reagan was able to do something similar, with the exception of the deportation, when he fired about 10,000 air traffic controllers.
With the far-right and far-left unwilling to compromise and bring the nation back together, both major parties share the blame for our present conditions. The lack of transparency in the process of developing bills that have a huge effect on the lives of Americans is one of the reasons we have such a low rating for our supposed representatives who have become lackeys of their party, lobbyists, big money, the rich and powerful.
In order to mollify us and receive our votes, they have placed a burden on future generations of over $21 trillion in debt with no end in sight. Even now, some senators are proposing adding $300 million to the debt by reducing taxes the rich pay on capital gains. If you are feeling financially good right now, thank future generations for picking up the tab for our excesses.
Please use due diligence and vote. Thank you.
Jim Maciel, Hanford
