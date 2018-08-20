Trump’s golf | Letters to the editor, Aug. 20, 2018

When golf, presidency merge
As avid a golfer as Donald Trump is, 150-plus days in just under two years of being in the presidency, he knows the seriousness of the game and the gentlemanly camaraderie of keeping score truthfully.
It is a shame that he cannot maintain that ethic in his political life. He has been unable to carry over his behavior; he keeps relying on “mulligans” to keep his political score from getting him into the deep category of cheater or ill speaker.
There is a limit to how many “mulligans” he can take to keep him out of the rough and sand traps before he looses absolute sight of the propriety of the presidency, along with all those around him.
David Rugeroni, Visalia
Forest planning, feelings don’t mix
“Wild forests make wild fires.” Experience in forest management is best left to foresters, loggers, rangers, botanists, landowners and biologists. These are folks with a vested interest in sustainable forestry and forest stewardship. Recent current forest management polices do not seem to be safe the hands of radical environmental activists, lawyers, politicians, administrative judges and the like. Political “punting” of the California Forest Practice Act, the rules of forest management, makes the prognostications of the governor to be self-fulfilling prophesy. “We’re living the new normal.” The raging fires of today as well as accompanying spin-off catastrophes are not an acceptable “normal” policy. Suburban/forest interface needs wise practices. “Cleaning up” hazardous forest fuels isn’t done with the magical clearing of a dozer blade, and several weekend forays piling up brush. Forest and range care is best done with forest and range stewardship with a view to the totality of the forest and range environment and not solely on the selective political musings over strange fish, bugs and the imaginary peril of birds. Local sawmills sold to foreign countries and their accompanying biomass power generation facilities are now lost to effective forest management. Emotional PC land management always fails.
Al Tichenor, O’Neals
No fanfare in Noble settlement
Shortly after a recent officer-involved shooting, Chief (Jerry) Dyer made his almost daily appearance for the news media . However, I saw quite a contrast when the city of Fresno agreed to pay $2.8 million of the taxpayers dollars to the Noble family . Unfortunately, Dylan’s family won’t get him back. But the officers do get new slings.
Mike Bolger, Clovis
Janz endorsement now offered
Just after June’s primary, The Bee reported that I had endorsed Andrew Janz for Congress in the 22nd District. At the time I had not, but now I do.
My biggest disagreement with Andrew Janz concerns abortion, but Devin Nunes has also been a pro-life disappointment. He helped author the GOP budget that gave half-a-billion dollars to Planned Parenthood at the same time Congress cut money from the medical and child nutrition programs that might encourage a woman to continue an awkward pregnancy.
I worry that Janz is too young, but Nunes was even younger. He arrived in Washington too soon, with insufficient depth to stand against the corrupting influences greeting him there. Now in arrogance, Nunes believes he is entitled to our acceptance of every fanciful excuse he throws our way.
Nationally, Nunes ranks among the corrupt system’s most successful money-raisers, while neglecting the very real problems within our district.
Nunes identifies his top priority as gaining our region more water, but citizens have no new water. Instead, Nunes has spent his efforts obstructing justice and helping big city banks, insurance companies, and heavy-polluting petroleum and chemical conglomerates. I voted Nunes eight times. This time, Janz.
Brian T. Carroll, Visalia
