Randa Jarrar controversy | Letters to the editor for Aug. 17, 2018

I attended my first class of the “Sheriff’s Citizen Academy” recently. The participant gave many reasons for attending. In1968 I was a 22-year-old military police sergeant, training MPs and dealing with violence and death on the streets in Korea. I attended the academy to see how police work has evolved in 50 years. Today’s education and training sets the bar for graduation high. I doubt that as good as I was “back in the day” that I could qualify or graduate today. The sheriff deputies who shared their stories are incredible people.
It’s trendy to share stories about bad cops while ignoring the preponderance of good cops, making police work more difficult and dangerous. Fifty years ago, as today, required bravery, compassion, and the desire to help others. It is dangerous stopping bad guys, but sometimes it’s funny and fun. Saving a life or watching someone die stays with you forever. Modern life is more complex: drugs and fatherless families have ripped the social fabric. It’s a rare man or woman that can handle police work today. Consider attending this course, it’s beneficial to students and to those that that serve and protect us.
Steven DeLuca, Clovis
Mixing apples and oranges in commentary
Phil Fullerton’s comments in an opinion piece (Aug. 11) tell us that the professor’s comments “had merit in being at least defensive and perhaps even largely correct.”
Mr. Fullerton was putting the professor’s and Mrs. Bush’s comments on the same plane, with which I totally disagree. Mixing apples and oranges?
As Mr. Fullerton said that one would need to look for criminal intent: vindictiveness or the desire to inflict pain for its mere pleasure. I did not find this in Mrs. Bush’s comments. But I did find it in the professor’s comments. She was well aware that it would cause pain or harm and she was being spiteful. Then she had the gall to mock us by telling us how much money she is being paid; that she cannot be fired and can say anything she wants. Maybe so, but hiding being the Second Amendment is a disguise for spreading hate and using vulgar remarks.
Harold Marquez, Visalia
‘Fake’ equals news Trump doesn’t like
The greatest purveyor of half-truths and outright lies in U.S. history, President Trump uses the “fake news” canard for any information he doesn’t like or agree with. He routinely accompanies that canard with its Siamese twin. Trmp can’t tweet two sentences without reminding us (falsely) that journalism is The Enemy of the People (unless it praises him).
It was ever thus with authoritarianism heading toward dictatorship. The first opponent of the would-be dictator is the journalist. All dissenting views must be eliminated. Every dictator from Uncle Joe and Herr Schickleburger down to the tinpot minor monsters of the Third World make one of their first orders of business to shut down journalism and free speech.
That’s what’s behind Trump’s never-ending complaints about fake news. He can’t abide exposure. He wants Fox “News” and Hannity and Nunes and the rest of his myrmidons to demonstrate how to properly consume information. It’s not hard to understand. It’s easy, in fact. Just remember life on the plantation under Ol’ Massa and bend your knee and tug your forelock in grinning obeisance when you hear that all-knowing, all-powerful voice from on high telling you How It Is.
Stanley Poss, Fresno
Time to debate Caltrans director
With all the problems with the DMV and Caltrans, perhaps it is time for the administration of these departments to be run by an elected person. We have seen too much waste in our roads, freeways, Amtrak and DMV. Let there be debate on what projects should be top priority. It is clear that governors have not been able to run these departments well enough. We never have enough money for all the projects we need to get done. The quality of our roads and highways are not comparable to those in other states that pay much less to maintain and build. We pay much more for registration of our vehicles than other states. It is time that, at election time, we hear candidates debate for the director of transportation of California.
Steven Trevino, Clovis
