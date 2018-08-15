VA parking mess | Letters to the editor, Aug. 15, 2018

No parking for the VA’s big shots
I agree 100 percent with what Mark Granger said in his letter (Aug. 8) about the parking situation at the VA hospital, and I believe there is only one way it will ever be remedied. It will only be fixed if the director and all of the other big shots are required to give up their reserved parking spaces and have to drive around hoping to find a place to park, or take a shuttle bus, like everyone else. I’d be willing to bet that everything would be straightened out in short order if they did.
Wes Parker, Kingsburg
Janz shows grace under pressure
I attended the recent town hall event for senior citizens hosted by congressional candidate Andrew Janz in Clovis. Several undercover police officers were also there in response to a threat from someone on social media to “waste” everyone who attended. I did not learn of that threat until I read about it in The Fresno Bee. Reflecting now on how Mr. Janz conducted himself during the two-hour meeting, I am impressed with his strength of character. It seems no accident he is a Fresno County violent crimes prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office. He was calm, focused and humorous with the sometimes boisterous crowd. Afterward, he answered more questions from individuals and chatted amiably with each.
This disabled combat veteran infantryman was taught that righteousness of cause is the willingness to advance, even under the most adverse circumstance, because you know you are right. Our democracy has become unresponsive to the people it was designed to serve and protect. Instead, it serves and protects only the privileged and powerful. It is self-evident. Mr. Janz knows both he and we are right. He is worthy of our trust and support.
Ronald Vater, Fresno
Political insanity began 50 years ago
The politics of our nation is sick. Liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans have a policy of complete war with each other. Each side wants total defeat and complete domination over the other. This is not in our nation’s interest. But how did this pattern get started? Democrats and Republicans have always had some differences. But what we are seeing now is extreme. Today’s politics got started 50 years ago in the 1960s over the war in Vietnam. The 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago is where it started. In that primary Sen. Hubert Humphry was running against Sen. Robert Kennedy. The war in Vietnam escalated. Then the peace/anti-war movement exploded out of control. Others, however, wanted the war to continue. This created hatred for each side against the other. Slanderous name-calling began. Peace people were called traitors and communists while the war supporters were called war mongers and murderers of humanity. This is when all the sick politics in Washington we see today got started and why. It’s being fueled by the media. It’s got to stop. The 1960s and Vietnam are over 50 years ago. Its time to move on and stop this ideological insanity.
Phil Bruno, Fresno
Hawaiian Little Leaguers have it right
I came to love Little League baseball when both my two sons began playing at age 6. Over their “career,” until they aged out, I first coached, then managed, then (leaving it to more talented coaches and managers) became the ever-present parent fan in the stands.
It was about that time that I discovered the Little League World Series aired on TV every August (it’s on now) and have it on my calendar; I have faithfully watched the two weeks it’s on for more than 20 years.
Why? Not just because it brings back happy memories of watching my sons playing, but because of what it isn’t – it isn’t like how professional sports focus on their best players. In Little League, while some players are obviously better than others, every player on every team gets to play, every game.
That’s never been better illustrated than by the team from Hawaii this year – on each player’s shirt back, where normally their name is above their number, there’s this: “WE>ME…my team is greater, more important, than just me.” It’s all about the team as a whole, win or lose.
Wow! Too bad that isn’t true in everything America. Especially in our politics.
Williams Hill, Fresno
