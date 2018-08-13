Un-American mind set: Letters to the editor for Aug. 13, 2018

Bashing Nunes’ is just bullpucky
Fairly regularly now (you know it’s an election season) I read a letter to the editor in this newspaper criticizing Congressman Devin Nunes’ lack of attention to his congressional duties in District 22. Writers prefer to focus on his activities in Washington that seemingly benefit national concerns rather than his local responsibilities.
One recent writer in The Bee (Aug. 2) called for Nunes to retire because “we deserve someone who will work for us and our best interests. You no longer represent the Valley.”
I don’t know anything about Mr. Nunes except what I glean from the media and I can’t vote for him because I don’t live in his district. But, I am curious about one thing. What do people in his district expect him to do for them?
Please, future writers, itemize at least five or more things you expect your local congressman (or woman) to do for you. If you can’t support your position with expectations supported with facts about what they have or have not done, I can’t take your criticisms seriously.
I read your words and all I hear is a bunch of conflagrated bullpucky.
Celeste Wheeler, Coarsegold
Mind-set that is un-American
We often hold fast to “opinions’” based upon our religious, ethnic, racial, regional and situational past; nurtured by contact with those whom we share a common “mind-set;” however, such rigidity impedes rational evaluation.
Just as obsolete and inaccurate data requires revision; so do we. “All” ideologies should be frequently challenged. Intolerance and lack of civility in response to diversity of thought signals a stagnant mind.
Our republic achieved preeminence in world leadership largely due to enlightened attempts to rectify harmful, widely established relics of the past: segregation; exclusion of women; child labor; substandard wages; homophobia; and religious intolerance.
Vilification, rather than assessment, of divergent views is decidedly “un” American.
Paula Ann Costis, Fresno
Life 101: skills teaching needed
In last Tuesday’s Bee, the article “Bring back home economics class because our kids lack basic life skills” by Marti Harvey hit the nail on the head. Why don’t the high schools see the need for teaching students how to get along in everyday life – bank accounts/bookkeeping, wise shopping habits, tax preparation, auto insurance, credit card use and charges, making change, cooking, mending ... and on and on.
Not everyone is going to be a scientist, but everyone is going to need to be able to function at a base level in society!
Kay Good, Fresno
Let’s sell the yard-sale signs
As I drive around Fresno streets on Monday mornings, I see hundreds of yard sale signs still hanging everywhere. I would consider this “littering” which has a penalty. The address of the person “littering” is sometimes right on the yard sale sign. Why can’t the Fresno police go to the address and fine the person for littering. Use a community service officer to do this, keeping a sworn officer free to do whatever they do.
I realize this would be “work” for the office, however, it would put money in their budget as well as clean the city up. A few fines and people will remember to take their signs down.
Pat Rose, Fresno
Comments