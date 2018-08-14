Taxes not collected | Letters to the editor, Aug. 14, 2018

There’s money left on the table
Sales tax measure on ballot, no tax from cannabis sales for years now because the city council refuses to do the job they were elected. $2.8 million paid to a family of a young man going through some sort of mental crisis because of wrongful death by Fresno PD, not the only settlement, by the way! How many parks would these payouts have fixed up or built? How much money have we collected if we had marijuana regulated years ago! Unbelievable!
Dana Bobbitt, Fresno
Professor speech and turbulence
I attended Fresno State from 1967 to 1971; those were turbulent times (Vietnam War era). As a result, some of our left-leaning professors were pushed to more radical points of view (quite a few in the English Dept.). These are troubling/turbulent times, too, it seems to me. So, it's not surprising to me that we're seeing some of the same.
Russell Bellamy, Lemoore
Nunes perverts oath he took
With the recent tape recordings from a closed door GOP fund raising event, Devon Nunes has exposed himself as to where his allegiance lies and what he thinks his job is. Apparently it’s not to protect health care for his constituents; he voted against it. Apparently it’s not to fix the water issues of the Valley; he’s done nothing. Apparently it’s not to communicate with or face his constituents unless he’s safely behind a mic on a radio show; he has been invisible here in the district he’s supposed to represent. Apparently it’s not to protect the Constitution and its laws nor honor his oath to do so. Apparently he thinks his job is to protect Donald Trump, regardless of the rule of law that may find Trump potentially guilty of breaking many laws. Under our Constitution, the duty of Congress is not to clear the President. The duty of Congress is to be a check and balance on the executive branch, and to pursue the facts wherever they may lead.
Devin Nunes should resign for perverting the oath he took.
Gary Mosely, Clovis
Put the bag of rocks down
Having observed this social media frenzy, it is apparent that few have realized that the core issue is that this lady (Randa Jarrar) has some deeper issues going on that need attention. Rather than spending social capital and degrading remarks it would be useful to reach out and find out what caused this outburst to begin with. We all have our own bag of rocks, so lest us not throw them until we know the entire story, which I am sure will illuminate another side none of us had contemplated. So for now let it rest and let the work of discovery and assistance take the place of rock throwing.
James Williams, Clovis
