Road tax: Letters to the editor for Aug. 12, 2018

The solution: Do what officers ask
Here we go again. After reading the article regarding the arrest of a food truck operator, the simple solution, as in the vast majority of officer-involved-shootings, came back to my mind: Simply do what the officer requests. In this situation the food truck operator probably would have just received a citation. In the majority of shooting incidents, the person would have been arrested, booked into jail, and then cited out in a few hours. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the common thread.
Richard Owen, Visalia
How to improve roads? Pay the tax
Like everyone else, I constantly complain about the terrible state of our highways, streets, and roads. I am willing to pay a tax if that tax will be dedicated to repairing and maintaining our roadways.
If my basic math is correct, if I drive the average of 12,000 miles per year, and my car gets 20 miles per gallon, I will buy 600 gallons of fuel. Perhaps some drive more, some less. Perhaps some have cars that get better mileage, and some less. The newly added tax of 12 cents per gallon dedicated to repairs and maintenance means I will pay around $72.00 per year towards improving our infrastructure of roads and highways.
I will consider that money well spent. And those who do not like the tax, well, they have no right to complain about our terrible roads, streets and highways.
Larry A. Smith, Fresno
Real deal: climate change and fires
California’s wildfires rage with unprecedented frequency and size. Scientists have predicted for years that the drier, hotter climate fueled by climate change would lead to more frequent fires. Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director of Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency, agrees: “It’s our changing climate that is leading to more severe and destructive fires.”
Yet despite agreement among scientists and firefighting experts that climate change is causing more frequent and devastating forest fires, Devin Nunes insists that climate change doesn’t even exist. Nunes’ ignorance is more than unfathomable. It is dangerous and irresponsible, ensuring Nunes will never support measures to reduce climate change. His message to California: burn, baby, burn.
Andrew Janz, Nunes’ challenger in the November’s election, knows that climate change and its destructive effects are real and will strongly support legislation to reduce climate change. Nunes is a danger to California. Janz is our one hope at the national level for effective action.
Tom Tyner, Clovis
