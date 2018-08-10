Trump a communist sympathizer? | Letters to the editor for Aug. 10, 2018

We seem to need right direction
In this new political world, it feels like we are living in an alternate reality. Up Is down, yes is no, the truth is a lie, and lies are the truth. Where do we go from here? I hope this darkness will pass. People generally want to move away from darkness and toward the light. The light in this case is the feeling that things are getting better, not worse; that we are one people bettering lives for all, and not just for the few. I realize that one person’s definition of better may be different from someone else’s definition. Generally, I think it is the feeling of going forward and not backward. I think right now we are stuck in neutral waiting for the day when we feel we are finally moving in the right direction. Let’s hope that we all know what the right direction is.
Gary Dashjian, Clovis
Communist sympathizer in White House
I am sick and tired of hearing Devin Nunes’ excuses for Donald Trump’s lies and insults he gives to anyone disagreeing with him. It is publicly known that Donald Trump asked and received assistance from the government of Russia (Communist Putin) to be elected president . In the USA, it is considered treason to receive help from Russia for election to any government office. It is also known that Nunes was part of the committee to elect Donald Trump. Therefore, Nunes committed treason because he was aware of the Communist assistance to Trump.
I bet Nunes is or will be a target in the Russian investigation. Since War Wold II the USA has fought various wars (Korea 1950, Vietnam 1960 etc) to prevent communist take over the government of multiple countries, but now we have a communist sympathizer in the White House and my representative (Nunes) is supporting and lying for him.
Enrique Bruque, Fresno
Mayans warn us what can happen
Great article on Sunday about new scientific evidence regarding the demise of the Mayan Civilization 1,000 years ago. Overpopulation, drought and deforestation were the reasons given for that great culture to cease to exist.
Seems a bit like California; Overpopulated – yes, anyone can come here and stay, legal or not. Drought – yes, we have those, but according to the radical experts, they are manmade due to the industrial revolution. Deforestation –getting there, not because we cut down trees, but because we don’t. Fire now has more fuel than ever before to destroy forests, thanks to improper management
If we continue to elect liberal politicians to run this state, we will eventually end up like the Mayans. Make your vote count in November and help get rid of the people in Sacramento who only care about themselves and the power they have over us.
Jeff Davis, Clovis
Split up California? Forget it
The California Supreme Court rightfully pulled from the ballot a measure splitting California into three states. This pet project of venture capitalist Tim Draper qualified by petition signatures, after previous attempts failed. If approved by voters, it would need approval by the California Legislature and U.S. Congress. The court held it was not an amendment but a revision, requiring a U.S. constitutional convention.
Promoters claimed California is too large to manage and said it would give California more power in the U.S. Senate, with six senators. Actually, California is very successful, with the fifth largest economy inthe world and a large budget surplus. Most likely, additional senators would split along party lines, so California would not gain overall power in the Senate.
Consider this: California is a powerful team. No division could equitably split the land, population, infrastructure, budget surplus, obligations, transportation, dams, water rights, education, retirement, policing, firefighting, courts, and prisons, to name a few. It is estimated the new Southern California, to which Fresno and surrounding counties would belong, would fall to 30th among the states based on per capita income, below the average of the rest of the country.
If this proposal arises again, voters should reject it outright.
Linda Munoz, Fresno
Comments