Donald Trump, the great educator: Letters to the editor for Aug. 9, 2018

Rule to adopt: Do as I say, not as I do
Why do we kill people who are killing people to show that killing people is wrong? Why do we hurt people who are hurting people to show that hurting people is wrong? Why do we insult people who are insulting people to show that insulting people is wrong?
If we keep doing what we are doing, we will keep getting the same results. These actions are not justified in the name of patriotism, criminal justice or righteousness. What foolhardy ideas we have.
Patti Potter, Fresno
He could be Trump, the great educator
Maybe, President Trump will end up being the hero he so desires after all. Without his emboldening approach, how would it have become so obvious that such depths of racism, homophobia and simply hate still lurked so close to the surface? How would the general public have gotten the message of the dangers of climate change without his public denials? We have all been given more exposure to the significance of qualified people being in the educational hierarchy, the importance of consumer protection measures, the purposes of the EPA and even the importance of the Endangered Species Act with regard to their future and to our children and grandchildren's quality of life experiences. Who would have known how he would be able to educate the public after all?
Mary Herrmann, Oakhurst
Guy Fieri gets her vote for governor
I read in today’s paper that Gov. Brown “visited” the Shasta County Carr fire. He went as far Anderson (more than a few miles from Redding. More than 10 miles, to be exact). Guy Fieri from the Food Network actually went to the city of Redding and served meals for evacuees and fire personnel. Really? What does that say about our poor state?
Terry Lyon, Clovis
Did professor show obvious bigotry?
There is no justification for hate mail, whether aimed at Professor (Randa) Jarrar or anyone else. If you disagree with the acts or words of another, it is fair game to express your disagreement. Words of hate, however, have no place in our society.
Instead of focusing on hate mail sent to Professor Jarrar, the focus now ought to be on whether her own words express such racism and bigotry that she should be terminated from her position at Fresno State. Academic freedom, diversity and freedom of speech are not the issues here. The issue is whether Fresno State should turn a blind eye to unadulterated bigotry.
If she wrote that “the literary community must demand that white editors resign,” then she is not fit to teach. Suggesting that an entire class of persons should be denied access to a profession based strictly on the color of their skin is classic, ignorant and totally unacceptable racism.
We rightfully live in a society that offers zero tolerance of such bigotry. So why is Professor Jarrar still a Fresno State professor? This is not a complex ethical dilemma. Why tolerate a professor who is so obviously and irretrievably bigoted?
Richard Aaron, Fresno
