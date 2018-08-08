Nunes and the Valley: Letters to the editor for Aug. 8, 2018

Has Nunes helped the Valley?
What has happened to Mr. Nunes? Where has he gone? Why has he remained silent about his support for policy that separates immigrant families, when he represents an area filled with immigrant families who are integral to the success of the communities they inhabit? Nunes himself is the descendant of Portuguese immigrants and farmers; where is the support for people arriving in America the same way his family did?
Why does Devin Nunes not support health care for all? He represents one of the lowest-income areas in the western USA; why does he think his constituents don’t deserve the same access to health care that he does? A recent Fox News poll shows 73 percent of Americans support medicare for all, despite objections from Devin and the GOP.
Where is the unredacted FISA application that has been requested by Congress? Surely, since Devin has been so critical of the Mueller investigatators’ inability to provide documents in a time frame suitable to him, he will comply rapidly.
Ask yourself “What is best for the Valley?” And “Has Devin Nunes provided any of these things?” The answer to the second question has continually been no.
Dr. Adam Ross, Ph.D, Visalia
No parking at Fresno VA hospital
Parking at the (Fresno) VA has been a hassle, to say the least. The very first appointment I had I could not find a place in the lot or the surrounding area. The second time I had an appointment I thought the poor people who live in the area (Harvard and Brown) must be frustrated with the hospital and patients who take up all available space in the neighborhood. That was 10 years ago. The VA has done nothing to help the vets that use the hospital as far as parking; in fact, they have made it worse. I do not know of any other government agency that promotes the most incompetent to the top. In the last five or so years the VA has been anticipating a larger need for vets due to gulf wars. They started a building program and it was done in what used to be parking lots: One entire lot and half of two others. The people who do the work – the techs, nurses and a few of the doctors – work hard and I get seen on time, but the administrators and director are idiots. I have learned that you get to the hospital 30 minutes early to park.
Mark Granger, Fresno
Caring attention at ER meant much
Iliana Prudente’s story of saving lives in her CRMC ER position brought my husband and I back to January. After suffering what we thought were flu symptoms, we went to urgent care on Sunday. After exam/prescription he was feeling better on Monday, but Tuesday felt worse. We headed to Clovis Community ER knowing we were in for a long wait. After checking in we found two seats together and chatted; 30 minutes into the wait he became unresponsive. As I started shouting his name a woman who had been behind the check-in desk appeared and rushed us back to an ER room, where ER personnel began diagnosing the problem. After he was stabilized he was taken for a CT scan, leaving me in the ER waiting room, where I was checked on by the same woman who had rushed us back to that room. Eight hours later my husband was in surgery as it was not the flu. Had it not been for quick response by the woman, whose name is unknown, the outcome might have been entirely different. So thank you to Iliana and the woman who helped us that morning in January. Your actions and compassion save lives!
Patti Andrade, Fresno
Bottom line: Do as I say, not as I do
Why do we kill people who are killing people to show that killing people is wrong? Why do we hurt people who are hurting people to show that hurting people is wrong? Why do we insult people who are insulting people to show that insulting people is wrong?
If we keep doing what we are doing, we will keep getting the same results. These actions are not justified in the name of patriotism, criminal justice or righteousness. What foolhardy ideas we have.
Patti Potter, Fresno
Comments