Bombers and wildfires: Letters to the editor for Aug. 7, 2018

Put wildfire out with bombers
It’s probably a dumb idea, or just wishful thinking, but I’m going to submit it anyway. I believe we should fight forest fires the same way we fight our enemies, When they send bombers to bomb an area, they don’t only send one or two, or even 10 bombers, they send 50 or even 100, depending on the mission to try to wipe out the enemy. I believe it takes a constant flow of fire retardant to put out a fire. It could be costly, but they should have at least 25 or better 50 air tankers loaded with fire retardant and ready to take off as soon as they get a report from the observation point that a fire has been spotted. The planes would then fly one behind the other dumping a steady flow of retardant. The first planes would then reload while the others are still dumping their load. Intervals are not working. I believe our firefighters are doing a great job with what equipment they have. I wish them the best of luck.
Alex Rubalcava, Fresno
Misguided logging, climate change
I’d like to thank Nancy Kilgore for her Aug. 1 letter about the fires threatening Yosemite; it is indeed heartbreaking. Misguided logging practices and global warming are both contributing to this sad situation. Blaming one side or the other accomplishes little. If we are to have the most impact, we must address both issues. Let’s all work together on this very challenging problem
Don Gaede, Fresno
Information should be free
As Joan Rivers used to say “Let’s talk”…The consensus seems to be that the Russians weren’t able to change any votes is the last election and probably not in the upcoming election.
What they are accused of doing is trying to “influence and divide Americans.” It seems to be equal opportunity influencing from organizing “white supremecy” rallys on one side, and encouraging the abolishment of ICE on the other.
Are we really that easily influenced?? Probably.
I don’t approve of this type of “influencing” on social media, but there are other American groups doing it – the far left post stuff against the right, the far right posts stuff about the left. We are dividing America.
This shows the good, bad and ugly of social media and technology.
My concern is that Congress seems to think that the tech companies should monitor and censure some websites and posts. Should we really give the power to a few to decide what is appropriate on websites and posts? That is scary.
We should allow the free flow of information and decide for ourselves what is true or false.
Sharon K. Hall, Fresno
Next he will wear a crown
Jess King’s letter (Aug. 3) praised Trump for being the best president since Ronald Reagan. Personally, I’d have gone back to Nixon. Trump has not bombed Cambodia ( yet) or been caught in a Watergate scandal.
He has yet to do the damage Reagan did to America running this country trillions into the red, giving us a “trickle-down” economy, cutting taxes and borrowing to run the country.
None of his hundreds of lies have yet big enough to attack a country that is no real threat to us (Iraq) based on a lie that they had “weapons of mass destruction.”
He has become good buddies with Russia, even getting their help in our elections. He has made enemies of our old “friends” (freeloaders) who were in NATO only to help protect themselves at our expense.
He has far surpassed Bill Clinton in sexual misadventures and gotten away with it. That takes real diplomacy.
He is on the way to becoming our first dictator, ignoring our silly Constitution and showing how a “strong man” can get things done!
Let’s give him the crown that Washington turned down!
Bill Warner, Porterville
