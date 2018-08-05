Wildfires and forests: Letters to the editor for Aug. 5, 2018

Better way to manage forests
It’s wildfire season. Time for another call for forest restoration. In October of 2016, The Bee published an article entitled, “Restoring forests to tame wildfires means more Valley water.” It pointed out the promise of restoring forests to what the condition they were in before “civilized” management. Pre-Columbian forests were open and park-like. Native Americans actively managed them. Crown fires, which destroy forests, were rare. Fires at ground level were the norm.
Since the passage in 2003 of the Healthy Forests Restoration Act, the effort to restore forests has blossomed in many places. But, not here. Why this could happen is a mystery. The Nature Conservancy, the National Park Service and most Western states are actively engaged in restoring their forests to protect wildlife, watersheds, animals and humans. But, not here.
Today’s forest restoration efforts use simulation to look ahead to see the effect of management practices. Restored forests protect nearby housing. They burn at ground level, protecting forest dwelling animals and clearing out dangerous fuel. It’s time to at least talk about forest restoration. It works. Waiting another generation just means more casualties. Is this acceptable?
Richard Bailey, Reedley
On Fresno State internships
Fresno State teaching credential students are allowed to complete their final student teaching while teaching full-time on a short-term staff permit. The student’s employing district grants the permit. If an STSP expires, students must have an internship credential to continue teaching during certification, as per state requirement.
The teaching credential program doesn’t require students to seek an internship. The internship requires a 12 percent fee, which is clearly communicated to students before the internship. Our coordinator never denied a student’s request to complete the program on a district-approved STSP.
In response to the National Council on Teacher Quality report, Dr. Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, assistant vice chancellor of Educator Preparation and Public School programs, states “CSU educator preparation programs regularly engage in evaluation and program improvement performance assessments.”
The CSU’s most recent survey results from 2016 show that 57 percent of Fresno State graduates, first-year teachers, rated the multiple subject credential program as “good” and 27 percent rated it as “excellent.” One hundred percent of employers responded they would hire from our pool of candidates again.
We are proud of the work we are accomplishing with our partnership districts and in our residency programs. We prepare educators for diverse communities.
Laura Alamillo, Ph.D., Interim Dean of the Kremen School of Education and Human Development
Thanks for climate warming coverage
Many thanks for your continuing coverage of climate change. Your recent editorial about the “terrifying glimpses into California’s future” foretold by the current wildfires is stunning; also outstanding was your July 26 editorial on the relationship between increased temperatures and suicides. The number of valuable articles and letters you publish on the subject differs from TV, where any mention of climate change seems to be bad for ratings. Few media sources inform us that the world’s longer and worse heat waves and the increasing number and intensity of fires are the result of global warming. At least The Bee is helping us make the connection.
Ruth Afifi, Fresno
Trump learning hard lesson
President Trump is slowly but surely learning something that Greeks, Armenians, Kurds and Russians have known all along – namely, that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considers himself not only above the law of his own country, but somehow exempt from honoring his own personal promises to friends. Trump had seemingly brokered a deal with Erdogan, whom he had called “a friend” in previous meetings, which would have freed Evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson from a Turkish prison. Turkish authorities jailed Brunson in 2016 on the pretext of being a subversive, although his primary crime appears to have been preaching Christianity. It seems that in exchange for Brunson’s freedom, Israel would release a Turkish women charged with suspected links to Hamas. Trump kept his end of the bargain by convincing President Netanyahu to discharge the Turkish woman. Erdogan, thus far, has not honored his part. Brunson was not freed but merely moved to house arrest. Understandably frustrated and angered, Trump has lashed back by threatening sanctions against Turkey. Friendship, even among world leaders, is based on reciprocity as well as shared interest and respect—not double-dealing. Mr. Trump, Erdogan is not your friend. Please do not deal with him as such.
Randy Baloian, Fresno
