Randa Jarrar: Letters to the editor for Aug. 4, 2018

This presidency is a real head scratcher. People knew what kind of person Trump was because of his debates with other Republicans and his debate with Clinton. The real head scratcher is how most of his voting base still likes him. When I registered to vote I registered the opposite of my wife so we could get info from both sides, then vote for the person rather than the party. I can state that I wouldn’t ever vote for a Republican again. Over the years we have voted for (Devin) Nunes; now I feel sick to my stomach to think that I along with others help put him in office. I used to joke about my inlaws, saying that if Mickey Mouse ran for president as a Democrat, they would vote for him just because of that. I served in the military and am sick to think we have a president who committed treason by siding with our enemy. It is so very important that people get out and vote in November to put an end to this fiasco. What kind of America is Trump going to leave to our children?
Michael Lewis, Fresno
Be cautious with your health
I received a scary letter recently from Rite Aid Corp. informing me that a prescription blood-pressure medication I use has been found to have a trace amount of an unexpected impurity. Unfortunately, that impurity has been classified as a probable cause of human cancer. Although the batch I had at home did not appear to be listed on the drug recall alert, nevertheless I went to the pharmacy and had them check. My bottle of pills turned out to be on the recall alert after all.
The pharmacist thought he could substitute another blood pressure medication, but found out he didn’t have it available. His next step was to call my physician to ask for instructions.
Please don’t take recall information for granted. Although my scary letter said that only the drug in batches of 90 was affected, in fact my batch contained only 30 pills and was involved in the recall.
The moral of the story is, when it comes to your health, it is best to be cautious.
Francine M. Farber, Fresno
Bar too low for professors
Regarding the notorious professor of English, Randa Jarrar, who is in the news once again, I have read that she cannot be terminated for her actions and speech. But, can the university not at least get her into a bonehead, remedial English class so that she might improve her command of the English language? I profess I do not understand how it is that, as a “professor,” her vocabulary is so severely limited – just expletives, vulgarities and pejoratives.
Parents and students should think twice before investing any time or money in pursuing an education at Fresno State, if this is the caliber of its instructors. Who set the bar so low?
Virginia Rossi, Fresno
Clean house before giving criticism
There is much whining and ado about supposed corruption in the present administration. If true, and subsequently found guilty, the principals should suffer the consequence of the penalty of the law. But all this aside, I find it difficult to put much value or credence on this whining when the corrupt excesses and even treasons and seditions of the previous administration were overlooked .... brushed under the rug. Sorry, considering the hypocrisy of the whiners, I just can’t get behind the outrage. Clean your own house first.
Jonathan Schwabenland, Clovis
