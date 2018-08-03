Thanking Nunes: Letters to the editor for Aug. 3, 2018

Recalling key help given by Nunes
In 2009, my University of California group was conducting large-scale irrigation projects with cooperating growers located in districts represented by both (Devin) Nunes and (Jim) Costa. Part of this effort involved aerial monitoring with sophisticated sensors, which was to be done by a visiting research group from Spain who had perfected this drone technology . I contacted the local offices of both representatives asking for help in facilitating the movement of the Spain group with their quasi-military-looking equipment through U.S. customs at SFO (San Francisco International Airport). Costa’s office did nothing; Nunes’ office expressed interest in the project and made the necessary contacts with U.S. customs. The Spain group was met upon arrival by a government agent who guided them through customs. With the help of Nunes, our joint project was a success. During this time when all the Fresno Bee stories about Nunes seem to be negative, I thought my experience with his office should be documented.
Dr. David A. Goldhamer, Fresno, Water Management Specialist, Emeritus Dept. of Land, Air, and Water Resources University of California, Davis
No to medical, recreational pot
Why I am opposed to both medical and recreational marijuana distribution and grow centers in the city of Fresno:
Major Concerns: 1. Negative impact on 4 major Institutions – family, schools, law enforcement, health care. 2: Our children – marijuana use leaves our children lethargic, paranoid, incapable of learning rudimentary principles etc.
A research group in Florida called “Save Our Society from Drugs” used information from the Florida Sheriff’s Association that says, “Cancer, Glaucoma and AIDS are often cited by proponents of medical marijuana as the diseases that marijuana can help. It turns out that only 5 percent of patients who use the drug have those diseases.” What this tells me is that 95 percent of medical marijuana card holders in Florida, (and states like California) have purchased their medical marijuana cards from doctors who have sold their HYPOCRATIC oath (”to do no harm”) for $100!
My prayer is that Mayor Lee Brand and the members of the City Council will not sell out the soul of our city in the same way. It will cost our community a lot more than any taxes gained.
Doug Lanier, Fresno
Trump the best since Reagan
I am increasingly sick of people who criticize President Trump. He’s the best president since (Ronald) Reagan and is willing to fight for the interests of our nation more than have many other presidents. He has the true American attitude and fighting spirit. Some of you don’t like him? Too bad! I had to live though the presidencies of Carter, Clinton and Obama. I have zero tolerance for those of you who don’t like Trump, and am frankly glad to watch you seethe and fume. A shirt I saw the other day sums up my feelings exactly: “If you don’t like Trump, then you probably won’t like me...and I’m OK with that.”
Jess King, Lindsay
