A call to liberty for all: Letters to the editor for Aug. 2, 2018

A clear choice in November
Constituents in Congressional District 22 are split between those of us who want the truth and an end to the ridiculous conspiracy theories from our Congressman Nunes, and those who thrive on the conflict. With the release of the FISA application, Devin Nunes has shown he is not above lies and deceit to shield Trump from investigation. One must wonder why. Please, Congressman Nunes, it is time for you stop and retire from politics. We deserve someone who will work for us and our best interest. You no longer represent the Valley. We have a clear choice in November.
Karol Seabolt, Fresno
Weighing in on intern’s salaries
The July 26 article, “Teaching students upset about Fresno State’s intern salary fee” initially got me rooting for Ms. Hernandez: 1) apparently, CSUF didn’t even respond to her inquiries until The Bee got involved; 2) the university’s defense of the 12 percent of interns’ salaries that they vacuum up boiled down to, “That fee is not new, it’s legal, and we give interns access to our services”; and 3) Hernandez wasn’t seeking a personal loophole —she wanted to change what she thought was an unfair policy.
On the other hand, if the $530 per month “bite” CSUF takes from Hernandez’s intern paycheck is 12 percent of her total (as noted in the article), then Ms. Hernandez is receiving $3,887 (reduced from $4,417) per month. This, for a job she is still training for and is not yet certified to do. Not bad.
But Hernandez should get something — something more than CSUF's overhead — for that lost money. CSUF needs to make a much stronger case for essential services interns get for the lost wage, services interns can’t already get free of cost from their own districts or county offices.
Pamela Beck, Fresno
American promise or moral midgets?
“Give me your tired, your poor. Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
The Statue of Liberty. Our ancestors. Our traditions. Our identity.
Television: a forlorn young man in American handcuffs. Two distraught mothers tearfully begging an American judge to allow them and their children to stay in America
Over 2,000 miles of, pain, fear, exhaustion, hunger, exploitation and often rape to get to the golden door. Courageous, strong, and daring commitment to securing a better life for them and their families. The stuff of our immigrant ancestors, the American spirit, and the American identity.
We need such people. We need their character, perseverance and responsibility They sound like the “wretched refuse” that became the best in America – people I could admire and want as friends (not, “drugs, crime and rape.”)
The golden door was closed to them. They were tossed back to the tempest of danger, terror, pain – and hopelessness – of their origins.
We cannot – we must not – become Trump’s America. We are not a nation of intellectual pygmies or moral midgets.
Don Farris, Fresno
