Trump never loses | Letters to the editor for Aug. 1, 2018

Democrats need to focus on real issues
Can we kill it? Make people sicker? Make people more miserable? Make them more desperate? The Trump presidency has cabinet members spending their days trying to do exactly that. Please, Democrats, don’t argue over whether college should be free! Don’t argue whether every age-old rule favoring one sex over another should be instantly abolished! That’s quibbling over which dessert to serve on the Titanic!
Please, just work at getting the present president and the whole horrid swamp of family and cabinet under control! We need a strong determined DEMOCRATIC House of Representatives and Senate! That is is the foremost job of the Democratic party this November! Fight that Trump’s crowd that wants to end responsible parenthood. Fight that the endangered animals, Alaskan & native lands, fragile ecosystems only exist for some rich Trumpeter to make a dime off destroying them. Argue that order will be restored to our border crossings (major increases in the numbers of lawyers, judges etc. needed to properly hear refugee cases as is prescribed by our constitution and laws) and not by ripping babies from their mothers’ arms. Argue that a socially blackmailed president allows the giant iceberg of Russia to ruin us!
Sylvia J. Woodburne, Fresno
Bottom line: Trump never loses
OK, This is how it works. In 2016 when Clinton and Trump ran against each the polls predicted a Clinton victory. Since Trump never loses, his mantra was “The election is rigged” and he repeated it enough that many people wondered when he lost if he would concede. When he won, he never said the election was rigged. Gee, I wonder why. Now the November elections are coming up and the polls are predicting several wins for the Democrats. So now because Trump is so tough on the Russians, the Russians have changed their minds and will support the Democrats. See how that works. Trump never loses.
William Dattola, Clovis
Her hero was a high school teacher
I totally agree with Mac Mechem’s letter stating he needs a hero. There was a time when we could look up and admire a president. But I did have a hero when I was young. This hero taught me to draw and paint, be a good student, and strive to be a helpful citizen. If I needed advice or help in some way, I could count on him. He was my high school teacher at McLane High School in the early ‘70’s. His name is Mac Mechem!
Caroline Harwood, Clovis
Here’s who to blame for forest fires
Thank you, environmentalists and Gov. Brown, for destroying our beautiful forests, wildlife, logging businesses and jobs all for the sake of the spotted owl. So many dead trees standing that should have been thinned out along with all the brush over the years. Just shameful! You worry about the spotted owl, but what about the rest of the wildlife that have been trapped by the fires and died. What about homes, businesses and jobs that have been lost. Now our beautiful Yosemite is threatened! Just heartbreaking!
Nancy Kilgore, Clovis
