Letters to the editor for Tuesday, July 24

Let Janz run against Nunes
On July 10 Bill Stevens suggested that (Democrat) Andrew Janz, who is opposing Devin Nunes in the election for CA-22, “Step down with your head held high” and give up his efforts to represent the CA-22 congressional district. This suggestion is simply ridiculous. Janz’s primary win is only several weeks old, and the general election is still several months away. Candidates need to be heard in public debates so that we residents of the district may hear their responses to questions from a moderator, and see their faces when they do respond. We citizens are “co-owners” of the United States, and we residents of the CA-22 district (including myself) are “interviewing” someone to act on our behalf, and represent our collective interests in the larger discussion of how we would wish the “collective assets” of the United States be used.
The suggestion that Nunes, R-Tulare, should be allowed to continue his work, “unencumbered with the re-election process,” is nonsense. Incumbent officials are not entitled to remain in their elected office. Incumbent officials must always make the case that they are the best qualified person to be the representative for that district, regardless of how many terms they have previously served.
Stuart McFeeters, Ph.D., Fresno
Remove Trump as soon as possible
When you believe that Donald Trump has stooped to new levels of political incompetence and ignorance, he proves with his mouth once again what an incompetent and dangerous president he has become. Exhibiting absolutely no boundaries or political correctness, he is taking us to an embarrassing level of political morass. He is putting us on display to the world as incompetent buffoons. He is alienating our longtime and strongest allies, and has no conception of political decency! He insults with impunity, with no regard or respect to the American people! Is this the person you truly want representing us in front of the whole world? Wake up America, and let's remove this sinister man from office so America can go back to doing what is really important. Make America great again by impeaching and removing him. The longer we wait, the more dangerous this blight on America will become. I truly fear that it is already too late because this sinister creature has driven a huge stake into our hearts and souls! What's next? Removing democracy and decency from the dictionary come to mind!! Wake up, Congress and remove this boil from our backs. Hopefully it’s not too late.
Dennis Collins, Clovis
Calling Trump a traitor
Today, July 16, 2018 will go down in infamy. President Trump will go down in history for his belief in Putin’s lies over all of our intelligence agencies, the Senate and House findings, and just plain common sense. The Russians hacked our election, no question, for the benefit of Trump, and probably helped him win. Richard Chamberlain took Hitler’s word in 1939 that he wanted peace, and look how that turned out. President Trump is a traitor to America and he deserves a traitor’s fate.
David McCullough, Madera
Not aligned with Russia
What is it going to take to recognize the sitting president is a traitor? After his comments to Putin, he has no faith in our FBI and basically called Mr. Mueller a liar. Trump lies every day, every way.
I want to hear from (Senator) Mitch McConnell and his cronies and swear on a Bible that they can truly continue to support this president and believe all that he has ever uttered from his mouth as truth.
Am I angry? You bet. Our country should not be aligned with Russia.
Diane Woody, Fresno
Trump like ‘Cain Mutiny’ character
Trump’s performance in front of Putin and his explanation of it the next day reminds me of 2 of the characters in The Cain Mutiny. He was a little bit of Captain Queeg and a little bit of Thomas Keefer.
Steve Carr, Fresno
