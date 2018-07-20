Letters to the Editor for Sunday, July 22

Democrats, judges in collusion
Unlike the Democrats, I don’t hide my disdain and lack of respect for all of their views and attempts at undermining what our founding fathers fostered and stood for! In addition, I dare to say that the biggest threat to preserving our country is our dysfunctional Congress in dire need of term limits and judges who continue to legislate their political views from the bench as though they were anointed to do so.
The Democrats continue to encourage, as President Trump has outlined, illegal immigration into our country and judges continue to condone this crime in total collusion with the Democrats. What a paradox, judges aiding and abetting criminal activity as they do in third world countries. We the people must stop it. Many of us think in California it is much too late unless we have the strength to stand up and vote John Cox.
Mike Der Manouel Sr., Fresno
Columnist should leave airline alone
I’m curious to know why Fresno Bee columnist Marek Warszawski believes he is qualified to lecture American Airlines, a corporation with over 120,000 employees, on how it should implement its employee benefits, including the company’s “buddy pass” program.
James Catalano, Fresno
City needs to fix homeless problem
I am a business owner in the West Shaw area. Lately, I have seen a huge influx of homeless people loitering in the area. They beg for money, rummage through my dumpsters, make a mess, and hang out with their stolen shopping carts. It is a less than desirable look for my business and clients.
Today one of my staff members arrived to work to find individuals inside the dumpster throwing trash all over our parking lot. When she told them to leave, they became extremely agitated and made her feel unsafe at her own workplace. We called the non-emergency number to Fresno Police but of course there was no response.
I have a brother who is an addict so I have some sympathy, but I am tired of being made to feel bad for other people’s drug and alcohol issues. Neither I, my employees, nor my clients should feel unsafe at my place of business. Their addiction is costing me money, business, and making me and others feel unsafe. Their problem is not mine and the city needs to step it up and members of the community need to stop handing them money on the street corner.
Maria Walton, Fresno
Overdose deaths on rise
Right now millions of Americans across this nation are being denied access to needed medicine. This is the other side of the opioid crisis, the one that no one is talking about.
Patients in pain are now being profiled, discriminated against, put into government databases where even their veterinarian has access to their private medical records. They’re forced into “contracts” and stripped of their constitutional rights. They are told they must comply, with the direct threat of not receiving needed medication if they don’t.
Patients are being forced into endless drug screening and told that they must undergo risky medical procedures; they can only fill prescriptions at one pharmacy and are required to show up for random pill counts. Patients who are sick and injured are being treated by medical “professionals” with hostility, dismissive attitudes and blatant contempt. These same vulnerable people are even being told that instead of needed medication they should learn “pain acceptance,” or to use exercise, yoga, or meditation to treat their severe pain.
Some are now even taking their own lives.
Despite all this, overdose deaths due to illicit drugs continue to skyrocket.
No one is being saved.
We need to get this right.
Arianne Grand-Gassaway, Mariposa
Race relations stuck in reverse
It was just a few short years ago on a November night that we rejoiced in renewed hope at the election returns. The United States of America had elected our first president of African American heritage! It was a giant step forward to becoming the nation that we aspire to be.
Elections are by nature partisan but partisanship is supposed to be put aside in the governance that follows; however, whatever that president proposed was trashed by the opposition party. The climate was set for the election of a man totally unencumbered with the truth and otherwise of questionable character.
Now we find ourselves with a 17.4 percent increase in hate crimes in just one year. That is not the legacy of a great democracy. It is not the dream of our high hopes of a decade ago. In the words of that black man of an earlier era unmercifully beat – by law enforcement, no less – “Why can’t we all just get along?” We can and we must. It only takes respect and consideration for ALL with whom we share this planet.
Ruth M. Gadebusch, Fresno
Rising drug prices hurt mentally ill
I’m happy more Americans are turning their attention toward helping those with mental health issues. For far too long, these discussions were swept under the rug.
But this reminds me of another issue that’s closely tied to mental health – price hikes for medications. As anyone who struggles with a mental illness can tell you, treating it isn’t cheap, and can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars a month. Recently Pfizer decided to hike the price of the antidepressant Zoloft, before reversing course after pressure from President Trump. But if Pfizer hadn’t been called out on their price hikes, how many of the millions of Americans who rely on Zoloft to manage their condition would have been unable able to afford the drug?
Mental health is too important for drug companies to raise prices overnight with no repercussions. The next time, politicians, media, etc. talk about mental health, I hope they point out that allowing drug companies to raise prices for medications designed to help those struggling with mental health issues only exacerbates the problem.
Amanda Arteno, Auberry
