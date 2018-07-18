Letters to the Editor for July 19, 2018

Thanks for act of kindness
On July 10 my husband and I were having lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory when a little girl approached our table and laid down a slip of paper that had a smiley face and a note stating “Have a wonderful Day - Trisha & kids.” We thanked the little girl and after she walked away I turned over the paper and saw that her mother had paid for our lunch.
My husband and I are in our late 80s and were in total shock for the act of kindness. We didn’t see the mother but we are hoping she reads this in The Bee as we want to not only thank her for our lunch but what she is teaching her daughters. It was a lovely thing to do for a older couple. We want to thank Trisha and her kids for this wonderful surprise and act of kindness. We talked to the little girl and she told us she wanted to be a veterinarian when she grows up as she loves animals. It is so nice to know that we still have wonderful caring people in this world here in Fresno.
Joyce and Leroy Busch, Fresno
Shriver comment draws ire
I’m not sure which is more laughable: Maria Shriver’s claim she prefers Fresno to Davos or The Bee giving the “thumbs up” to her guff. After all, who but a member of the well-heeled .01% would even think of using Davos as a reference point? In addition, the claim she loves hanging with the locals doesn’t square with the fact that Shriver hasn’t been to Fresno in eight years.
I realize this topic might not seem important in the face of so many recent disturbing events. But the misleading claims of this faux feminist didn’t begin with this one. Fifteen years ago she defended her husband by stating the man nicknamed the Gropenator was a “gentleman” when she responded to the women who courageously came forward to detail their experience of his sexual misconduct. In essence, Shriver characterized these women – the total rose quickly to fifteen – as liars. I’m ready to forgive her if she ever apologizes to them, but I doubt that will ever happen in Fresno or Davos.
Jill Fields, Fresno
Kavanaugh attacks unfair
The story in The Bee regarding Democrats attacking President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was hardly news in the sense that we are not surprised by their reaction. Democrats had the attack points all set with XXX’s in the text so that the protesters would simply have to fill in the name of the nominee. It’s no big surprise that a Republican would nominate a conservative who sees the Constitution as the Supreme Law of the Land to be enforced as written or amended by legislation. The liberals see it as a “living document” subject to their whims and desires. The big concern seems to be Roe vs. Wade, which was decided based entirely on a right that the liberal Justice Harry Blackmun created: the right to privacy. Legal scholars such as Alan Dershowitz and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (hardly conservatives) question that flimsy legal precedent.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is even being attacked because they say he has a “frat boy” first name. When President Obama nominated his liberal thinking people to become justices, people should not have been surprised. Judge Kavanuagh has the intellect, the integrity, the experience and the respect of the legal community. There isn’t a sound reason to not support his nomination.
Bill Atwood, Bass Lake
Fire crews deserve thanks
On Monday afternoon of July 9th, a brush fire broke out on an adjoining piece of land near our home along Road 400 in Coarsegold. Within a very short period of time not only our house but several other homes were threatened as the fire rapidly spread and grew.
My husband and I would like to express our deep gratitude to the fire crews that responded, including the helicopters and planes. Their quick actions, hard work and professionalism managed to save all the threatened structures. The ground crews were here for many hours and into the next day checking hot spots and cleaning up.
We cannot thank you enough for your efforts.
Don and Carolyn Hartling, Coarsegold
