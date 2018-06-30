Letters to the editor for Saturday, June 30

He just wants to ride his bike
I started bicycle riding on Gettysburg between Blackstone and Winery .
After two days , I got a flat. Its disappointing that I am unable to ride in this bike lane because of some many glass pieces from busted car windows.
Unfortunately, this problem is everywhere in Fresno.
Randall Loll, Clovis
Abortion pill needed on campus
In her June 17 op-ed, “Why pro-life and pro-choice advocates should oppose bill for abortion medicines,” Bernadette Tasy questions why a university campus health center should offer the abortion pill. There’s a simple answer: students already seek abortion care, but now they have to leave campus, which could mean missing class and work, going to a provider they don’t know, or even traveling hours to an appointment. By offering the abortion pill on campus, California can ensure students who have made the decision to end a pregnancy have the support and resources they need.
Contrary to Tasy’s claims, abortion is safe, and it’s simpler than a lot of the care already offered at university student health centers. It is part of the full spectrum of reproductive health care that students depend on. As a Fresno State student, I am urging my legislators to vote yes on the bill making medication abortion available on campus to that it’s readily available to all students that need them, wherever they live or go to school, or however much money they make.
Marci Lopez, Fresno
A call to get out and vote
President Trump states that it’s the Democrats’ fault that we are separating children from their families at the border and keeping them in deplorable conditions.
Wrong,, Mr. President. In the 115th Congress there are 237 Republicans, 197 Democrats, and seven vacant seats. In the Senate there are 51 Republicans, 47 Democrats, and two independents. Help me do the math, how is this the Democrats’ fault? If you really wanted to do something about immigration you would, but you don’t want to unless you build your beautiful wall that you said Mexico was going to pay for.
Mr. President, you fail to recognize why these families are risking their lives to come to the US.. It is called survival, and a beautiful wall is not going to keep them out. There are many other ways of getting into the U.S. People who live south of the border can read maps and have GPS.
Please voters, demand from our representatives that they stand up and have compassion and stop the separation of families. Remember that we can change things one vote at a time. In November get out and vote!
Josefa Price, Fresno
Mariposa Grove is what’s possible
Few places exemplify the history and beauty of our national parks better than Yosemite National Park’s newly reopened Mariposa Grove. To see it so elegantly restored is a testament to the hard work of conservationists dating back to the Civil War — as well as to Yosemite Conservancy’s generosity in making this most recent project a reality.
Mariposa Grove is a leading example for what can be achieved in our parks when funding and effort are dedicated towards preservation. Unfortunately, not all park restoration needs have the same level of appeal or financial support. After decades of congressional inaction, the Park Service’s deferred maintenance backlog has ballooned to nearly $12 billion. Yosemite alone requires over $555 million worth of repairs to vital infrastructure like roads, trails, wastewater facilities and historic buildings.
Our national parks provide tens of billions of dollars in annual economic benefits, and funding repairs would create over 110,000 jobs nationwide. Congress has a duty to ensure all our parks are financed, maintained, and available for future generations. Mariposa Grove’s restoration demonstrates that it’s possible. Now it's Congresses turn to pass bipartisan legislation funding repairs for our national parks.
Mark Rose, Sierra Nevada field representative, National Parks Conservation Association
