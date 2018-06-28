Letters to the editor for Thursday, July 28

Jerry Brown not a solution
Jennifer Martin says Jerry Brown’s solutions are starting to work. Jerry Brown’s policies are not a solution. They are prohibiting people from using water instead of building enough storage so that this authoritarian approach isn’t required. The state government won’t approve new dam projects while they tell us not to use water. Government is supposed to be our servant, but it has become our master. This is why so many are leaving this state. That is the consequence of what Jennifer suggests is a solution. We’ve a shortage of water and electricity and neither is necessary.
Russell Harland, Dinuba
Time with grandson is priceless
Our 2 1/2-year-old grandson spends some time with us almost every day. Intentionally harming children to “deter” and to gain political advantage – God have mercy.
Ted Loewen, Parlier
Children treated so badly
The continual quest of Trump, his administration, and his supporters to erode the remnants of dignity and decency in our nation reached a new milestone recently . Labeling immigrants as “animals” and terrorizing them through use of the Border Patrol, ICE, and Homeland Security is bad enough, but to authorize the brutalization of children and infants is a step beyond the pale. Not only is Trump’s concern for these children nonexistent to the point where at least one baby was literally taken from her mother’s breast, but his willingness to lock up these same kids in makeshift jails and deny access to them truly speaks volumes regarding the easy cruelty and callous indifference that dominate Trump’s methods of governing.
But of course, our local Republicans David Valadao and Devin Nunes have absolutely nothing to say about this, so busy are they fawning over Trump in hopes of advancement within his deplorable network. Who cares that innocent children, toddlers, and infants are being torn away from their parents and locked up? Certainly not them, and certainly not Trump.
Jessi Espinoza, Kerman
Lady Liberty goes back to France
I think that we should return the statue of Lady Liberty to France and thank them for the loan. Looking at the recent actions of the Republican Party and its leaders with regard to immigration the inscription on the base: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” no longer holds true. Besides, why should an illegal alien (she is French) be asking the poor and oppressed from throughout the world to come to America the land of the free and the home of the brave. Instead the plaque should read; “Send me your white, free, well-to-do, and highly educated males, everyone else don’t bother to apply.” It is appalling, that an ostensibly Christian nation can act in contradiction to everything that Christianity is stands for with regard to nurturing and protecting the poor and oppressed, particularly its children.
James E. Ayars, Clovis
