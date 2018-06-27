Letters to the editor for Wednesday, June 28

Money hiding in plain sight?
Very likely hiding in plain sight. I don’t remember how the money “borrowed” from the Water Dept. to balance the city budget, back when City Hall attempted to privatize the city-run residential waste pickup. Was money ever actually returned from the General Fund? I will guess “no” since the City has never been forthcoming about its obligations under the City Charter as to the propriety of some of these types of transactions..Just saying’
Timothy McKeever, Fresno
Moral Mondays a call to action
The basis of the Poor People’s Campaign is the belief (1) that we can find common moral ground, and (2) that exercising our constitutional right to bring to light moral and constitutional failings is what Dr. King called a “faith act.” It is standing up for our deepest convictions: compassion, justice, generosity and truth.
The moral clarity most of us feel in our daily lives can become murky within the political realm. If we see a hungry child on TV, alone in an apartment while his mother works, our hearts open; we want to spare his suffering. Yet we knowingly live in a society of immense wealth where one in five children lives in poverty.
How do some people, even children, become the undeserving? How much fear does that create for each of us about a day when we ourselves might fail to measure up? What does this fear have to do with the fact that suicide is now a leading cause of death among US citizens, and rapidly increasing?
Moral Mondays are reminders of our “web of mutuality,” of our interdependence, of our best selves. We must and we can help each other to do better.
Rita J. Townsend, Fresno
Quoting Scripture for a point
A few days ago, seeking to justify his decision to separate children from their parents in cases of illegal entry into our country, Attorney General (Jeff) Sessions chose to cite Scripture, specifically Romans 13. One wonders if, in the course of his sallies into the world of Biblical exegesis, Mr. Sessions has ever come across Matthew 7:12: “Whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them.”
It would be interesting to hear how he squares these New Testament sentiments with his current policy – or, for that matter, with anything at all that the Trump administration has been doing.
Steven Roesch, Fresno
Support Fresno senior center
Since we are the fifth largest city in California we need a designated place (senior center) for our 93,421 older adults to call home. The Fresno Senior Citizen Task Force presented a proposal to the city council on Nov. 7th, with vital recommendations to meet the needs of seniors in and throughout the city .
Finally, the Senior Center Business Plan presented to the city council on June 14th was well received and supported as a budget allocation by all members of the city council present after the parks presentation.
I encourage all older adults to attend the Thursday, June 28,2018 council meeting for the at 9 a.m. final budget hearing to support and ensure funding allocation for our senior activity center a place to call home (Fresno Senior Center).
Dr. William H. Dailey Jr., Fresno
