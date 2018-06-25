Assemblyman Patterson, keep up the pressure on DMV and its slow lines

Kudos to Assemblyman Jim Patterson for taking on the bloated state bureaucracy we all love to hate known as the DMV. This is a nonpartisan issue I think we can all agree on. The multiple hour wait times in the lines at every DMV office as they go about their duties at a sloth pace, like the scene in the animated movie “Zootopia,” is unacceptable. The taxpayers of this state deserve much better. I am sure that the people who work at the DMV are fine citizens and they work hard to serve the public as far as I can tell. The problem is systematic and needs to be looked at by experts in a full audit of all their policies and procedures.
I am confident that there are many good ideas to streamline the DMV to make it much more efficient, especially with the use of computers and technology. There should be ways to take care of most DMV business online instead of waiting in long lines for hours. Carry on, Assemblyman Patterson. You have my full support.
Greg Irby, Hanford
Comments