Surely, the Nunes editorial must have been satire

The recently published Nunes story by the editorial board is such a wonderful example of satirical journalism. At least, that’s what I assume The Bee was going for here. Why else would the paper claim to follow “time-honored ethical standards” and then report numerous stories that they admit could not be proven true? (“reporting was based on allegations made in the civil lawsuits.”) What else could possibly possess the paper to state that they were “left with” no option but to report on one clearly biased side simply because it seemed “newsworthy?”
I cannot understand how The Bee can claim to hold itself to high journalistic standards and then ignore actual ethical practices. A good paper does not publish multiple stories that it does not know to be true and then claim them as facts. A good paper does not refuse to acknowledge another side simply because the person in question does not have the time to give quotes.
Nunes’ ad finally said what many have been thinking, and now it is up to The Bee to decide whether or not it wants to practice journalism or continue to make false claims and call it news.
Kate Ford, Clovis
