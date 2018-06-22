Parking meters may be reason why Fulton Street is so empty

While watching the news, videos of downtown Visalia and Clovis were shown, a vibrant downtown with cars parked on the streets and shoppers, then a video of new restaurants on newly reincarnated Fulton street in downtown Fresno. Downtown Fresno was deserted. What was the difference? No parking meters in downtown Clovis or Visalia, plenty of cars and shoppers. Did Fresno miss something when they tried to bring back Fulton Street, or did they really have no where else to stick parking meters?
Frank T. Ward, Fresno
