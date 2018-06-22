Cars parked near the Radin-Kamp Department Store building, later home to J.C. Penney, at the southwest corner of Fulton and Tulare streets.
Cars parked near the Radin-Kamp Department Store building, later home to J.C. Penney, at the southwest corner of Fulton and Tulare streets. TIM SHEEHAN Fresno Bee file
Cars parked near the Radin-Kamp Department Store building, later home to J.C. Penney, at the southwest corner of Fulton and Tulare streets. TIM SHEEHAN Fresno Bee file

Letters to the Editor

Parking meters may be reason why Fulton Street is so empty

June 22, 2018 08:05 AM

While watching the news, videos of downtown Visalia and Clovis were shown, a vibrant downtown with cars parked on the streets and shoppers, then a video of new restaurants on newly reincarnated Fulton street in downtown Fresno. Downtown Fresno was deserted. What was the difference? No parking meters in downtown Clovis or Visalia, plenty of cars and shoppers. Did Fresno miss something when they tried to bring back Fulton Street, or did they really have no where else to stick parking meters?

Frank T. Ward, Fresno

  Comments  