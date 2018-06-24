Hate taxes, but dislike failing roadways even more

SB1 Yes or no?
Life was much simpler when I was young. Now, as an adult, I make a lot of tough decisions; decisions I don’t want to make sometimes.
Concerning SB1, let me say I am totally against any increase in taxes. My thought is, “Use the money more efficiently, cut the fat.” I do not want to pay one penny more in taxes. As a matter of fact, I want taxes to decrease, not increase.
Yet, at the same time, I want my family to be able to drive down the highway without hitting potholes or crossing unsafe bridges or dealing with unnecessarily long lines of traffic. Some things in life seem to fall outside the boundaries of fair and unfair. Our highways are failing! What are we going to do about it?
Regardless of who’s to blame, the right or the left or a combination of the two, how important is it to have safe highways? SB1 is a hard sell with a proposed increase in taxes, but it will fix our failing highway system. Hmm, do we support it, or wait tell our highways fail and then do something?
David Pierce, Hanford
