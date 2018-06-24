Mountain of hypocrisy covering Washington, D.C. right now

Washington, D.C. will need every bulldozer in the country in order to extricate Republicans from the mountain of hypocrisy under which they have buried themselves. If a Democratic president had conducted a dog-and-pony show with a ruthless dictator, as Mr. Trump did recently, the GOP would now be in a fit of hysteria, while declaring that impeachment proceedings should begin posthaste. (If their memories need refreshing, they need only refer to Fox newscasts on this subject during 2012).
Since it now involves their golden boy, however, they look the other way and remain silent – in spite of the fact that he lavished praise on a despicable despot, provided him a platform on the world stage, and reneged on a long-standing pact with our allies, while receiving zilch in return. Yes, a vague promise to “work toward denuclearization” does amount to zilch, especially from a leader who has broken his promises many times in the past. So much for Donald Trump as the “world’s best deal maker.” Congratulations to North Korea, Russia, and China on receiving exactly what they have been demanding – cessation of military exercises in the region. Good work, gentlemen – your puppet-in-chief awaits your next command.
Marti Nicely, Fresno
