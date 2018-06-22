Inspector General report indicates subversion in the ranks of the DOJ, FBI

The Inspector General report clearly shows that there existed or even still exists in the upper levels of the DOJ and the FBI a group intent on subverting the election, of undermining the election process, of covering up Hillary Clinton’s crimes for which any other person would be under arrest for espionage. Liberals and conservatives alike should share outrage at these events.
These enemies of the American people deserve to be arrested, charged, tried and have their fate decided by a jury. They have destroyed the core trust of the American people in the institution of our government.
They lied, conspired, perjured themselves, and did everything they could to conduct what could only be described as an attempted coup against the government. Treasonous!
I look forward to seeing them in handcuffs standing before a judge.
Bill Atwood, Bass Lake
