Patterson is right with DMV criticism

Assemblyman (Jim) Patterson's efforts towards expediting what has become a nightmare for any California driver was as timely for me as it is laudable. I happened to be in the DMV the day before, with an 8:40 a.m. appointment. I did not complete the renewal of my driver's license, the reason for my visit, until after 11:30 a.m.; without an appointment, I'm sure it would have been longer. (I only bypassed the online renewal due to the new RealID card requirements.)
Even with the negative reactions of impatient clients, the personnel were quite friendly, so I agree with Mr. Patterson that the state bears the onus of failure to provide services, even with tens of millions of taxation dollars funneled into perhaps the most inefficient “service” of state government.
In addition, I was offended that the option to have “Veteran” on my license required an additional $5 fee! I would suspect most fellow veterans would react as I did to this phony “honor” by rejecting the offer, as many have been in other states, like I have, to see such recognition provided gratis (including the exorbitant fee for a veteran's license plate!)
Larry Ray VanZant, Madera
