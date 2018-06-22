Appreciate Mackay’s insights on what makes for good leadership

Harvey Mackay’s insights on the keys to good leadership are always welcome, and his most recent column highlighted a commonly misunderstood key to good citizenship as well.
Sen. Carl Schurz is credited with saying ‘My country, right or wrong”, but without the rest of quote it is misused to mean the opposite of what he meant. He actual quote, “My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.”, leads us to strive to correct any injustices done in our name.
Schurz was the first German-American immigrant to become elected to the U.S. Senate and embraced the best of American ideals. Active in the Republican anti-slavery movement of the time, he understood that America is a work in progress.
Kudos to Mr. Mackay for clarifying an often misunderstood idea, that we are tasked as good citizens to improve our nation despite its faults and failures to live up to its ideals.
David Remus, Clovis
