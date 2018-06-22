Ashjian asked tough questions, cared for student success

Brooke Ashjian, past president of the Fresno Unified Board of Trustees, could have had a more relaxing term if he simply had been willing to go along to get along. However, based on my short association with him, that simply was not his style. He exhibited a sense of curiosity and was willing to ask hard questions even if he would not like the answer.
We met in 2017 after my column criticized FUSD for transferring responsibility for over 1,000 problem high school students each year to charter schools managed by other districts. Those students are thus excluded when the State calculates dropout rates. We subsequently toured the disciplined and highly secured Crescent View West Charter school at the Manchester Center. This was their first visit by any FUSD official, even though they assume responsibility for most of their “at-risk” students
In a subsequent meeting with Brooke and Bob Nelson, then interim FUSD superintendent, we discussed the statistics few school boards ever ask their outside consultants. For instance, despite approving over $700 million in three local bonds, district enrollment has dropped by 10 percent since 2003. Mr. Ashjian asked many tough questions that remain unsolved. He clearly cared about student success.
Jerrold Jensen, Visalia
