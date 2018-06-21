Help a foster child by assisting them through court system

June is National Reunification Month. Most families that have their children removed due to abuse or neglect are offered services such as parenting classes, therapy, or treatment for substance-use disorder so that ultimately the children may be returned to them, or reunified. If the family successfully addresses the problems that caused the children to be removed, the children can return home.
Foster parents, attorneys, social workers, therapists, and judges overseeing the case all guide the family in reunification.
One support that helps families reunify is a CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate. These trained volunteers are assigned to a child in foster care, and stay with the child until the case is resolved. CASAs are appointed by the judge and report on the best interests of the child.
In Tulare County we have more than 200 children waiting for a CASA to support them and help them either safely reunify, or find a safe, permanent home. To make a lasting difference in the life of a child as a CASA volunteer, please contact us at (559) 625-4007.
Paul Moore, executive director, CASA of Tulare County
