Republican party is on the line in California

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right reacts to former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, center, during a news conference at t Homeboy Industries on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in downtown Los Angeles. As rival Democratic candidates for governor, Newsom and Villaraigosa spent months talking about their differences. With the race behind them, they can’t stop trading compliments as Newsom begins a fall campaign against Republican John Cox. Richard Vogel AP