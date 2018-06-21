The Republican party is on the line in California if the Democrats consistently get 70 percent or more of California’s growing Hispanic-American vote in November. Traditionally, Hispanic citizens are conservative, they support traditional marriage, pro-life values, and have a high church attendance. Hispanics hate big government, burdensome regulations and high taxation. They believe in a Christian upbringing and prayer in schools. Hispanic citizens are a natural fit for the Republican party. The principle values of the GOP are in the same category as Hispanic Americans. Why then do Hispanics Americans vote Democrat? The Democrats have a past history of getting Hispanic Americans on the gravy train of big government. We must awaken Hispanic Americans to the real truth by using conservative mass media (if there's such a thing) comparing both parties and their ideologies. The Republican party must also aggressively promote Hispanic Republican politicians. If we fail to put a Republican governor in this state in November, liberals will be in control for the next generation. If that happens, you could see a great conservative exodus of people departing California for more fertile conservative states. Certainly, that would be the decline of California.
Manuel Madrid, Reedley
Comments