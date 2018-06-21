Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right reacts to former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, center, during a news conference at t Homeboy Industries on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in downtown Los Angeles. As rival Democratic candidates for governor, Newsom and Villaraigosa spent months talking about their differences. With the race behind them, they can’t stop trading compliments as Newsom begins a fall campaign against Republican John Cox.
Letters to the Editor

Republican party is on the line in California

June 21, 2018 05:17 AM

The Republican party is on the line in California if the Democrats consistently get 70 percent or more of California’s growing Hispanic-American vote in November. Traditionally, Hispanic citizens are conservative, they support traditional marriage, pro-life values, and have a high church attendance. Hispanics hate big government, burdensome regulations and high taxation. They believe in a Christian upbringing and prayer in schools. Hispanic citizens are a natural fit for the Republican party. The principle values of the GOP are in the same category as Hispanic Americans. Why then do Hispanics Americans vote Democrat? The Democrats have a past history of getting Hispanic Americans on the gravy train of big government. We must awaken Hispanic Americans to the real truth by using conservative mass media (if there's such a thing) comparing both parties and their ideologies. The Republican party must also aggressively promote Hispanic Republican politicians. If we fail to put a Republican governor in this state in November, liberals will be in control for the next generation. If that happens, you could see a great conservative exodus of people departing California for more fertile conservative states. Certainly, that would be the decline of California.

Manuel Madrid, Reedley

