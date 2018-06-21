America is waking up to the truth about Democrat leftists

Thank the heavens that the American people are slowly recognizing the ignorance of Democrat leftists such as Bill Maher, who is hoping for a recession so that the Trump presidency collapses, Robert Di Nero who with his filthy language in describing the president is certainly no role model for our children. Soon even Chuck Schumer (Democrat senator from New York) will realize he was not elected to the presidency and with Nancy Pelosi should truly consider retirement as they are now irrelevant and cannot achieve their goals of socialism and harboring criminals and illegals at taxpayer expense. California is waking up rapidly, as is the state of Washington with a City Council that is about to be impeached for displaying their ignorance of social issues. Next the American people should boycott all Newspapers that do not divulge their sources for their stories or editorials.
Go Trump!
Mike Der Manouel Sr., Fresno
Comments