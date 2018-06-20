Trump has pardoned far fewer than Obama

Oh, pardon me.
So much buzz about Trump’s pardons. Wow, what news. Lest we forget that president Obama pardoned more than the last 13 presidents combined.
But let’s cut to the chase. Obama released five top commanders of terrorist organizations from Gitmo (Guantanamo Bay) to obtain the release of Bowe Bergdahl. He was a deserter. AWOL! His punishment? A dishonorable discharge. Don’t talk to me about pathetic leadership! Yet, Obama gets a Nobel Prize for “thinking about something?” Maybe Trump can bring us back to reality and Make America Great Again.
Charles N. Hall, Fresno
Comments