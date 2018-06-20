Christian faith and evolution not in opposition to each other

Phillip Hinton (June 5) implies that you can’t be a Christian and accept the theory of evolution. But none other than Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health and former head of the Human Genome Project, affirms what he calls “evolutionary creation." He recognizes God as Creator of all life over billions of years.
Dr. Collins is a committed Christian. He believes the Bible to be the inspired and authoritative word of God. Collins founded the organization BioLogos, which states that “evolution is not in opposition to God, but a means by which God providentially achieves his purposes.”
The teaching of evolutionary theory in public schools should not be considered a threat to students’ Christian faith. To suggest that students cannot hold to both their Christian faith and evolutionary theory does a disservice to our youth and future scientists.
Don Gaede, Fresno
