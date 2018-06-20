This writer follows the Bible and the Constitution

Since I was born in Lindsay in 1935 I have the right to U.S. citizenship. As a citizen I have constitutional rights. Under these constitutional rights I am entitled to be a Christian. As a Christian I have the right to own a Bible and to believe in this Bible. The Bible tells me that homosexuality is a sin. I have the constitutional right to believe this. No one, government agency or private citizen, has the right to counter this belief. No one has the right to force me to do business with or associate in any way with a homosexual if I choose not to. However, the Bible teaches us to love and tolerate one another and to not judge each other.
Homosexuals have the expectancy to be loved by God and to believe that they are granted the same rights as heterosexual people to the freedoms accorded them by the constitution. They do not have the constitutional right to say that their rights may override or displace my rights or the rights of anyone or any business.
Therefore the SCOTUS made the correct decision in ruling that a Christian baker cannot be forced to do any business that conflicts with his/her constitutional rights to freedom of religion.
Lest I be labeled a homosexual hater, be assured that I am not. I just believe in my rights under the constitution. Homosexuals have these same rights.
Bonnie Lindgren, Kingsburg
