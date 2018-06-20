Is segregation the new policy in Fresno Unified?

There was a time in the history of Fresno Unified School District when the concern was desegregation. So, kids from north Fresno were bussed out of their neighborhoods to attend school in west and southeast Fresno. Fast forward to 2018 and all that is out the window. After all the work Martin Luther King Jr. did, we are back to square one. This was painfully evident at the commencement ceremony of the Roosevelt High Rough Riders at the Save Mart Center. One of our illustrious school board members gave a speech in which she switched from English to Spanish to English to Spanish. Luckily it was hard to follow or hear because the audience was so loud. We were in shock! Wasn't the goal desegregation? Clearly not at Roosevelt. I felt like I was at a private school ceremony where the language was Spanish. So much for inclusion. I guess it only applies to some of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time. And we wonder why families are fleeing in droves to Clovis?
Kim Garo, Fresno
