Faith communities need to speak out against Trump’s border policy

The op-ed about our government’s mistreatment of children and Dreamers in The Bee (June 13) was excellent, but more needs to be said. Rev. Rice and Ms. Arana did not mention the separation of children from their parents by our federal government at our southern border.
It is painful to imagine the terror these children must experience as they are taken from their parents’ arms by uniformed and armed men. Some of them will undoubtedly sustain permanent psychological damage, or perhaps worse, as a result of the experience.
Our government’s actions regarding immigrant children are being taken for political advantage — not for the protection or benefit of the children. In effect, children are being used as hostages as an example to others and to force their parents to surrender rights they may have.
The faith communities, by their support of Trump and the Republican Party, must accept some responsibility for what is happening. It is time for more leaders of those communities to speak out in defense of these innocent children.
Gerald D. Vinnard, Fresno
Comments