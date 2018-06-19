America is herding an ethnic group into camps. This has happened before

Why does America continue to repeat its historically ugly practice of herding people into camps only to be criticized and condemned the world over? It was done to the Native Americans, the Chinese, the Japanese, and other ethnic groups were also ridiculed and ostracized simply for being Italian, Irish, Armenian and Mexican. Now we are witnessing children herded into classrooms, and young migrant children are now being ripped from their families and locked up in desert camps. There they face temperatures over 100 degrees in makeshift conditions, separation from their parent(s), and uncertainly of their future. But, what is more disheartening is that, like in the past, Americans stand by and idly turn their heads and mumble their displeasure and go about their business. This is not apathy or a right of passage to being an America nor is it the “Christian way” as Sessions spewed out. This is plain and simple racist ideology coming from the conservative party and their demagogue – Trump. Wake America and stop being bystanders.
Jose Lopez, Fresno
