Separation policy is inhumane, unjust, and must stop

I am writing this to protest the new official U.S. policy of taking children away from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. I write as a Christian, as an American and as a mother.
This policy, touted by our fearless leaders as a deterrent to illegal immigration, is vicious and inhumane. It has no place in a just society, and it must stop!
People are desperate. That’s why most appear at the border. Now children — even nursing babies — are systematically being taken from their parents, and then being “disappeared” into a money-making system by the hundreds, with little or no meaningful oversight of any kind.
Our leaders tell us that we’re supposed to be afraid of all the people who are coming across our border illegally. As for me, nothing in the world is as frightening — or unacceptable — as public officials without compassion.
Suzanne Abrams, Fresno
Comments