Children listen to speakers during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. District Court building, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Phoenix. An unapologetic President Donald Trump defended his administration's border-protection policies Monday in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of migrant children from their parents. Ross D. Franklin AP
Letters to the Editor

Separation policy is inhumane, unjust, and must stop

June 19, 2018 05:03 PM

I am writing this to protest the new official U.S. policy of taking children away from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. I write as a Christian, as an American and as a mother.

This policy, touted by our fearless leaders as a deterrent to illegal immigration, is vicious and inhumane. It has no place in a just society, and it must stop!

People are desperate. That’s why most appear at the border. Now children — even nursing babies — are systematically being taken from their parents, and then being “disappeared” into a money-making system by the hundreds, with little or no meaningful oversight of any kind.

Our leaders tell us that we’re supposed to be afraid of all the people who are coming across our border illegally. As for me, nothing in the world is as frightening — or unacceptable — as public officials without compassion.

Suzanne Abrams, Fresno

