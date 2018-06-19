Officials separating parents from their children have no decency

As these pictures of small children in cages with space blankets roll across Facebook, there are two things I wonder:
1. How can our government representatives stand there with a serious face and defend this inhumane policy? Have they no decency?
2. Knowing what I know from my nurse’s training, this will have lasting impact on the growth and development of these children, not in a good way. Did they not consult credible child behaviorists prior to enacting this draconian program? Where are the activities and toys to make this semi-humane? What if it were your children or grandchildren who were locked in the U.S. version of concentration camps? Would you feel the same?
I understand Senator Feinstein has introduced a bill to stop this heinous behavior. Will the complicit majority leader allow it to come to a vote? We as Americans have come to a dangerous crossroad. Will we survive as the persons of the Statue of Liberty poem or will we move in the direction of countless dictators, demonizing a segment of the population to move forward with even more evils?
Lucie Carter Lopez, Clovis
