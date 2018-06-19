Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Phoenix.
Letters to the Editor

Officials separating parents from their children have no decency

June 19, 2018 11:30 AM

As these pictures of small children in cages with space blankets roll across Facebook, there are two things I wonder:

1. How can our government representatives stand there with a serious face and defend this inhumane policy? Have they no decency?

2. Knowing what I know from my nurse’s training, this will have lasting impact on the growth and development of these children, not in a good way. Did they not consult credible child behaviorists prior to enacting this draconian program? Where are the activities and toys to make this semi-humane? What if it were your children or grandchildren who were locked in the U.S. version of concentration camps? Would you feel the same?

I understand Senator Feinstein has introduced a bill to stop this heinous behavior. Will the complicit majority leader allow it to come to a vote? We as Americans have come to a dangerous crossroad. Will we survive as the persons of the Statue of Liberty poem or will we move in the direction of countless dictators, demonizing a segment of the population to move forward with even more evils?

Lucie Carter Lopez, Clovis

