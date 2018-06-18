Pedestrians have the right of way at intersections, with or without a crosswalk

While most people know that pedestrians have the right of way when they are in a crosswalk, few motorists in Fresno County seem to understand how broad their obligations are toward pedestrians. At every intersection, the pedestrian has the right of way. A crosswalk doesn’t need to be painted on the street for this to be true. This means that when a pedestrian is approaching a major street from a small side street, cars should and must legally stop and let the pedestrian cross. There are only two exceptions to this rule: 1) pedestrians cannot cross when there is a sign expressly barring pedestrians, and 2) pedestrians must obey traffic lights at intersections with traffic signals. The law is contained in Vehicle Code Section 21950.
Barbara N. Bailey, Fresno
Comments