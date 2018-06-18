Blame Democrats for the mess that California has become

Your hit piece on Devin Nunes and a 2015 dope-and-alcohol-infested boat party, that was brought to your attention by hard leftest groups’ stupid lawsuit, is both disgusting and typical of the Fresno Bee! Why for once don’t you concentrate on your boss, the Democratic party and our state! The unlawful support of illegal aliens and illegal sanctuary cities, California's hopeless unfunded pensions, a high speed rail boondoggle that is hemorrhaging, roads that are third world, homelessness that is epidemic and inhuman, a public school system that ranks 47 out of 50 states, taxes that are the second highest in the U.S, soon to be No. 1, a water storage deficit that will cripple the state and finally a Democrat legislature and governorship that are the proud owners!
Steve Swartout, Fresno
